Avengers: Infinity War is right around the corner, a massive movie of such scope that it’s quite literally been 10 years in the making. It’s become an event, and most everyone should be having their own MCU marathon in preparation, but just in case you don’t have 40 hours to go back and rewatch the entire catalogue, don’t stress. That’s why today, we’re going to do a little refresher and discuss the 10 Best MCU Moments (So Far)!

What’s your favorite MCU moment? Hit up the comments and share it with us! And then check out the video at the top of the article to see where it landed on our list!

Videos by ComicBook.com

10. Thor vs. Hulk

Starting off our list of best moments is Thor vs. Hulk from Thor: Ragnarok. Ever since The Avengers, Thor and Hulk have shared some scene-stealing screen time (Hulk punches Thor), but it got amplified here in the best possible way. The reveal of Hulk as The Grandmaster’s Champion explained where Hulk had been since Ultron, and it was one of the most fun hero throwdowns we’ve seen thus far.

9. Killmonger vs. T’Challa

At No. 9 is Killmonger vs. T’Challa. Everytime these two duked it out in Black Panther, it was important, but I’d argue that their first showdown was much more emotional, a move that nearly cost T’Challa his life. While his intentions were noble, T’Challa put his people at risk by accepting Killmonger’s challenge and learning a lesson in the process that will inevitably make him a better king.

8. Yondu’s Turn

For No. 8, we’ve got “I’m Mary Poppins, ya’ll!” in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2. Arguably the most quotable line of the movie, Yondu’s exclamation is a heart-warming moment and a realization that maybe he wasn’t as bad we initially thought he was in the first Guardians movie. In fact, he turns out to be the father figure that Starlord never realized he actually had.

7. The Vulture Twist

Coming in at No. 7 is the Vulture twist in Spider-Man: Homecoming. Michael Keaton’s performance as Vulture was critically acclaimed and praised as one of the best villain performances within the MCU up to this point. But the big reveal that he’s actually the father of Peter’s date, Liz, was a tension filled moment that proved that Vulture could be just as scary without his flight suit.

6. We Are Groot

No. 6 belongs to “We are Groot” in Guardians of the Galaxy. It’s easy to forget now what a huge gamble the first Guardians was. A space adventure featuring a giant tree and a talking racoon wasn’t exactly Marvel’s hottest commodity at the time, but they made it work, partially because of the fantastic chemistry between the cast. By the time this scene came along, featuring Groot’s sacrifice, the audience was sold on the Guardians. Bonus: This led to Baby Groot, need we say more?

5. Puny God

No. 5 is “Puny God” from The Avengers. Hulk had a few scene stealing spots in the movie, but this was probably his absolute best. Interrupting Loki during his “Do you know who I am?” spiel to just smash the total crap out of him was hilarious, and a perfect way to showcase how truly awesome the Hulk is.

4. Thanos Appears

No. 4 is the first appearance of Thanos from The Avengers. This brief little side-smile of the Mad Titan revealed WHO gifted Loki the Tesseract, and since then, we’ve only been teased by Thanos’ eventual arrival. It’s taken six years to get to the ultimate showdown with Thanos in Avengers: Infinity War , and by all accounts, it looks like it’s been worth the wait.

3. Airport Battle

A lot of fans assumed we’d never see Spider-Man in the MCU, but thankfully, we were all wrong and the powers that be came together to offer one of the most exciting debuts we’d ever seen. But that was only part of it! Seeing Cap’s team battle it out against Iron Man’s team was like a comic book panel brought to life, and one of the most exciting 20 minutes the MCU has provided.

2. Nick Fury’s Avengers Initiative

At No. 2 is Nick Fury’s post credits scene from Iron Man. This legit changed everything. For all we knew, Iron Man was going to be a stand-alone movie as the idea of a shared cinematic universe had never seemed truly feasible. But as soon as Nick Fury showed up to discuss the Avengers Initiative, we all knew what that meant, and the MCU hasn’t looked back!

1. Avengers Assemble