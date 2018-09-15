Paul Rudd is a guy who’s been acting in films for a long time (25 years, in fact), but it seems like only lately he’s become a leading man. Now that he’s returning as Mr. Scotty Lang in Antman and the Wasp this week with Evangeline Lily, we’re going to take a look back at some of his best stuff, featuring a few films you may have forgotten about.

So here they are – the 10 Best Paul Rudd Movies!

Sidenote: We didn’t include Captain America: Civil War on this list because Paul’s role was really more of a cameo there, even though he stole the show. If we had included it, it likely would have been #1.

10. Knocked Up

Kicking off the list at No. 10 is Knocked Up. Over the years, Paul Rudd’s been a mainstay in Judd Apatow films, and his role here as Pete, the unhappy husband, is one of his best.

9. Wanderlust

No. 9 is Wanderlust which saw Paul team up with Jennifer Aniston for the second time, after the often forgot about romantic comedy, The Object of My Affection where Paul actually played her gay best friend. Here, the two are a couple who end up on a wilderness retreat and try not to laugh when Paul tries to talk his game up in the mirror.

8. I Could Never Be Your Woman

At No. 8 is I Could Never Be Your Woman, where Paul Rudd dated an older Michelle Pfeiffer, which might be awkward now that she’s pretty much his mother-in-law in Ant Man and the Wasp . But seriously, it’s a cute romantic comedy from the 90’s that seems to get passed over, but if you need this kind of movie for a date night, you could do way worse.

7. 40 Year Old Virgin

No. 7 is the original Judd Apatow classic The 40-Year Old Virgin where Paul informed everyone what you might be if you like Coldplay. Also, did anyone else notice that he’s wearing a t-shirt with his own face on it in the above scene?

6. Wet Hot American Summer

Coming in at No. 6 is Wet Hot American Summer. While it was a box office failure when it was released, it’s cult status grew to the point now where it’s spawned a prequel and sequel Netflix series. Luckily for Paul Rudd, he’s aged about 4 months in the last 25 years.

5. Clueless

No. 5 is Clueless, where most audiences first got a chance to notice how adorable Paul Rudd can be. This was one of his first major roles, if you don’t include his turn as Tommy in Halloween: The Curse of Michael Myers , which we aren’t, since that movie was awful. Serious question though – why is every slasher hero named Tommy?

4. Anchorman: The Legend of Ron Burgundy

No. 4 goes to Anchorman: The Legend of Ron Burgundy, where Paul Rudd threw on a happenin’ mustache and played field reporter Brian Fantana. It’s the same role that introduced audiences everywhere to “Sex Panther,” the only fictional cologne that deserves to be real.

3. I Love You, Man

At No. 3 is I Love You, Man, one of the best comedies about bromances there’s ever been. Bonus points for this film solely for the fact that it makes such efficient use of Lou Ferrigno.

2. Role Models

No. 2 is Role Models is a highly underrated comedy that gave Paul Rudd, along with Sean William Scott, a chance to shine as one of the co-leading men. It was also warning us of the dangers of consuming large amounts of energy drinks before we really knew how dangerous it was (though that might be easier to gauge if said energy drinks actually turned your urine green).

1. Ant-Man