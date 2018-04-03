John Krasinski Would Love to Star in a ‘Fantastic Four’ Reboot

A Quiet Place leading man John Krasinski would “love” to star in a superhero movie, the actor and director tells Screen Rant.

Krasinski, who directs and stars alongside real-life wife Emily Blunt in the critically acclaimed horror, was asked if he could see the couple star as Reed and Sue Richards, a.k.a. Mr. Fantastic and the Invisible Woman.

“Oh yeah, the Fantastic Four. I would love that,” Krasinski said. “I mean listen, I’m still getting into the whole superhero thing. I didn’t read comics as a kid, not as many, I read some but not as much, but I’m a huge superhero fan, so yeah, I’d love to do something like that. If there are any left, a lot of these have been taken, but the ones that are left, yeah, I would love to do something like that. And listen, I’d love to work with her again so any chance I got would be great.”

A Quiet Place marks the first time Krasinski and Blunt have appeared together in a film.

Both are popular fan-favorites with star power: Krasinski is best known for his role as Jim Halpert on NBC mockumentary The Office, and has since become a recurring action star with roles in Michael Bay’s 13 Hours and Amazon’s Jack Ryan television series.

Blunt, who kicked ass alongside Tom Cruise in sci-fi actioner Edge of Tomorrow, headlined The Girl on the Train and the hard-hitting Sicario. She’ll next star in Disney’s Mary Poppins Returns, the sequel to the 1964 Walt Disney classic.

The couple have received rave reviews for their work on A Quiet Place, currently standing at a rare 100% with 38 reviews counted on review aggregator Rotten Tomatoes.

Blunt flirted with superhero-dom, particularly the shared Marvel Cinematic Universe, twice: she was nearly Black Widow in Iron Man 2 and Peggy Carter in Captain America: The First Avenger. The actress was prevented from taking both roles due to scheduling conflicts with other films.

Fans have famously taken to social media in recent months calling for the ripped and charming Krasinski to play a superhero — even ‘fan casting’ the star as Mr. Fantastic, the stretchy leader of the Fantastic Four.

In a 2016 interview with Collider, Krasinski said he would “absolutely” be interested in suiting up as a superhero.

“My whole thing is I’m such a huge fan of the Marvel movies, so if there are any characters left for sure, bang the drum,” Krasinski explained. “Just to be in that world, they’re really well-made and they seem like they’re having a lot of fun and I happen to be friends with a whole bunch of those guys and girls, so to me it would be a great time, I’d love it.”

Marvel Studios is expected to one day relaunch Marvel Comics’ first family once the Disney-owned studio regains the live-action rights to the characters, which are currently held by Fox.

Disney purchased Fox’s film and television assets for $52.4 billion in December. Marvel Studios will be free to use heroes Reed Richards, Sue Richards, Johnny Storm, Ben Grimm and all ancillary characters once the lengthy regulatory process surrounding the deal is complete.

A Quiet Place opens April 6th.