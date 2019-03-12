Abandoned ‘Captain Marvel’ Post-Credits Scene Nearly Tied to ‘Thor: Ragnarok’

Captain Marvel certainly owed certain elements of its visual aesthetic to Marvel’s colorful space-faring films like Guardians of the Galaxy and Thor: Ragnarok — and, apparently, there was more to it than just looks at one point.

Spoilers ahead for Captain Marvel.

In the post-credits scene — which ultimately featured Goose — was apparently originally tied to Thor: Ragnarok, by way of sending one of the film’s characters to the coliseum planet of Sakaar.

“There was an idea on the table about having Jude Law…emerge from his pod on Sakaar,” said Fleck, “and then have him look around and see the Devil’s Anus behind him and wonder, ‘Where the hell am I?’”

Of course, if that had happened, then he would not have fulfilled his obligation to inform the Kree that Captain Marvel was coming to get them….but it seems likely that the real reason the joke didn’t take is even more simple: that is basically the same gag Ragnarok did with Grandmaster in its own post-credits tag.

In the final moments of the film, Carol put Yon Rogg (Law) back into his pod and used her powers to send it skidding wildly across the universe, on a course for the Kree homeworld, where he was to tell his superiors that there would be consequences for their actions in Captain Marvel.

The next time we see any of the key players, it was in Guardians of the Galaxy, which showed that Korath and Ronan were killing their way across the universe. This is likely tied to “The Kree-Skrull War” storyline from the comics, in which Ronan overthrew the Supreme Intelligence and made Kree a much more warlike world.

What role a character like Yon Rogg would play in that — whether he would have fought for or against such a militarization and Ronan’s control — is anybody’s guess…at least until a likely Captain Marvel sequel or maybe a throwaway line of dialogue in Avengers: Endgame next month.

Captain Marvel is in theaters now. It will be followed by Avengers: Endgame on April 26th, and Spider-Man: Far From Home on July 5th.

