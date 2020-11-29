Agents of SHIELD: Clark Gregg Joins Elizabeth Henstridge For Live Viewing of Iconic Episode

✖

Agents of SHIELD may have come to an end back in August, but that doesn't mean there aren't cool things to look forward to! In fact, producer Geoffrey Colo recently teased that some of the show's cast and crew have a "very cool project" coming tomorrow. However, if you're too impatient to wait until November 30th, today is also bringing fans of the Marvel series a special treat! Clark Gregg (Agent Phil Coulson) will be joining Elizabeth Henstridge (Jemma Simmons) on her livestream show for a viewing of the iconic season one episode "T.R.A.C.K.S."

Henstridge excitedly announced on her Instagram Stories that Gregg will be joining her on Live with Lil today, November 29th, at 4 PM EST. Gregg also took to Twitter to share the news, retweeting the fan account @ClarkGreggU. You can view the tweet, which features a very special clip from the episode, below:

That's right, "T.R.A.C.K.S." is extra special because it features the series' one and only cameo from the iconic Stan Lee! Not only that, but it's one of the show's best early episodes. The team runs into some trouble in a classic train heist gone wrong. The episode provides laughs, mystery, and some intense drama. In fact, a fan-favorite character nearly dies!

Recently, ComicBook.com had the chance to chat with Henstridge about the live show and she revealed that her dream guest for the show would be Samuel L. Jackson.

"I absolutely love doing them," Henstridge shared about the livestreams. "It came out just so organic. Usually, our cast would watch the season premiere together and then the finale all together. We'd go to Mo [Tancharoen] and Jed's [Whedon] house and we'd watch it. This year we weren't able to do that and so it just felt like the right choice to watch it on Zoom in public. And it just allowed for so many great conversations and reminiscing. It's just such a special thing for all of us. And then when it was over I kind of just didn't want it to be over and it did feel like there's just so many more people that I think deserve time on the mic and a platform and for us to see them and hear from them."

You can watch today's Live with Lil here.