Agents of SHIELD Producer Teases Upcoming Project with Cast and Crew

✖

Agents of SHIELD came to an end over the summer with its seventh and final season, and fans of the show have been struggling to say goodbye. Thankfully, all seven seasons are now available to stream on Netflix, so we can at least enjoy the series over and over again. However, it looks like we might be getting some kind of treat from the show's cast in a couple of days. Producer Geoffrey Colo took to Twitter yesterday and teased a "cool project" is coming from some of the cast and crew on November 30th.

"Calling All Agents. Some @marvel #AgentsofSHIELD cast & crew joined forces on a very cool project that I'm sure you'll all get a kick out of. Stay Tuned.... 11.30.20," Colo wrote. You can check out the post below:

Calling All Agents. Some @marvel #AgentsofSHIELD cast & crew joined forces on a very cool project that I'm sure you'll all get a kick out of. Stay Tuned.... 11.30.20 — Geoffrey Colo (@GeoffreyColo) November 27, 2020

There's a whole lot of speculation from fans ranging from something as exciting as a new spin-off series to the release of the final season's bloopers. While we find it hard to believe a new show is being announced, we're loving the suspense. Considering the number of casts who have reunited virtually to raise money for charities during the pandemic, our guess is that Colo is teasing something similar. We already know the cast likes to get together sometimes on Elizabeth Henstridge's livestreams. Also, Colo's use of the word "some" is a pretty big indication that whatever is coming, it's not going to include the entire main cast. Either way, we're looking forward to whatever it's going to be.

When Agents of SHIELD was ending, many of the actors were asked if they'll be reprising their roles in other projects.

"This seems like a real good time to announce that … I really don’t know," Clark Gregg (Phil Coulson) told Variety earlier this year. "Sorry. That was a little bit of quarantine sadism. I don’t know anything! It’s hard for me to imagine a scenario where I’d say, 'No, I’m too busy to put on whatever the latest version of the suit is and go play Phil Coulson.' I’m always thrilled when I see them changing timelines and exposing a multiverse in the cinematic [universe]. Because I think, 'Well, I’ve seen scenarios where I could be around!' So I really learned with this character to never say never, but I’m also really grateful for the ride that we had."

What do you think Colo is teasing? Tell us in the comments!

All seven seasons of Agents of SHIELD are now streaming on Netflix.