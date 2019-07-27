Agents of SHIELD Recap with Spoilers: Things Come to A Head in “From the Ashes”

Mack and Yo-Yo are still on the run with Izel jumping between the two. Before long, the group meets up with Dr. Benson, who’s tracked down the location of the temple Izel has been searching for. Using subtle cues, Yo-Yo’s able to convince Benson not to hand over any information to Mack, who’s been possessed. Izel’s had enough and quick’s possessing the two SHIELD agents, but opens the Fear Dimension device, forcing Benson to confront his former lover Thomas, who has manifested from the Fear Dimension from the end of Season Five. Izel kills Thomas in front of Benson, convincing him to help her locate the temple.

Izel uses the device to start undergoing a ritual to open up the monoliths in an attempt to use it as a gateway between her world and Earth. She reveals she plans on using the Fear Dimension powers and the memories of Mack and Yo-Yo to recreate all three monoliths.

Videos by ComicBook.com

On Earth, Sarge’s presence continues being a touchy subject with the agents still at The Lighthouse. Right away, May and Daisy have a massive argument over what to do with the Coulson doppelganger with the former wanting him to fight whatever’s inside him while the latter wants the “beast” to be unleashed. No time passes and Daisy and Jemma get into another fight, which convinces Daisy to finally open up Coulson’s letter to her as a form of grief.

Daisy then goes back to speak to Sarge, killing him with her quaking powers. Before long, he returns to life stronger than ever before, with massive telekinesis powers, allowing him to break out of the SHIELD holding cell. Daisy’s masterplan is revealed when she picks up Sarge’s swords and announces she’s about to kill him with it. In the bottom of the lighthouse, the two face off but Sarge accidentally calls her Skye, making the revelation that he has all of Coulson’s memories. Daisy drops the sword and the two hug.

Elsewhere, Deke’s magically the one to come up with a solution to stop Izel. He uncovers her powers work exactly like the monoliths, using audio frequencies and sound waves to pass through atoms. Because of that, they begin working on a design for the device.

The episode ends with Flint (Coy Stewart) appearing in the temple, apparently summoned by the Fear Dimension device. In space, Malachi kills Altarah and assumes control of the Chronicoms.

The sixth season of Agents of SHIELD wraps up next Friday with a two-hour season finale starting at 8/7 p.m. Central on ABC.