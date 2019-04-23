‘Agents of SHIELD’ Star Elizabeth Henstridge Announces Her Engagement

It looks like congratulations are in order for Marvel’s Agents of SHIELD star Elizabeth Henstridge. The actress recently took to Instagram to announce her engagement to Zachary Burr Abel.

In a series of photos, which you can check out below, Henstridge announced that the couple has “some news to share” with everyone, and that she “couldn’t love [Abel] more”.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Henstridge is best known for playing Jemma Simmons on Agents of SHIELD, as well as roles in Wolves at the Door and Ultimate Spider-Man. Abel is also an actor, whose work includes Make It or Break It, Awkward., and The Secret Circle. The couple have been rumored to be dating since 2017.

Henstridge and Abel’s engagement comes at a pretty major time for the actress, as Agents of SHIELD‘s sixth season is just weeks away from debuting. The ABC series has evolved quite a lot over the years, particularly with regards to Henstridge’s Jemma.

“It’s amazing,” Henstridge told ComicBook.com in 2017. “I think, as an actor, you always want to be able to have the most growth in your character and have the biggest journey to go on and the thing with TV is that you never know where your journey is going to go. In a movie, you now where your journey is going to end. It’s exciting. We get the scripts the day before we film the episode, so we never know either.”

“I love where Simmons is right now.” Henstridge continued. “She’s strong. She’s still much better intellectually than she is physically. She’s still her essence, but she’s come a long way.”

Marvel’s Agents of SHIELD will return on May 10th on ABC.