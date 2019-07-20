Agents of SHIELD Recap with Spoilers: Izel’s True Power is Revealed

Warning: Spoilers Ahead…

Tonight’s Agents of SHIELD episode, “Leap,” provided a lot of shockers as well as some long-awaited answers. The episode picks up right after May shot Sarge four times in cold blood. May confesses at the beginning of the episode, but shooting an unarmed prisoner isn’t her style, and the team isn’t buying it. While they investigate, Jemma and Fitz discover that not only is Sarge still alive, but he appears to be getting stronger.

May quickly changes her tune and says she has no memory of shooting Sarge. That’s when we learn the new big bad, Izel, has the ability to possess anyone she chooses. First, she hops from Piper to Deke, but while the team shares secrets in order to learn who she’s possessing, we discover she has since gone inside Fitz.

Before the villain transfers bodies again, Mack takes the precautions to lock up Yo-Yo and Daisy, knowing that Izel getting control of either of their powers would mean certain doom. Unfortunately, this didn’t stop Izel from jumping into Davis and forcing him to leap to his death. (RIP Davis!)

While possessing Mack, Izel’s true intentions were revealed as she goes after the Gravitonium device, which has the power of the monoliths. This leads to the long-awaited truth about Sarge’s identity.

When the monoliths exploded last season, it opened what the team called a “fear dimension,” which manifested living things. However, Fitz now believes it wasn’t a dimension. The monoliths have the power to create, so Fitz hypothesizes that the third monolith (in addition to space and time) was creation.

Basically, when Coulson went into the “fear dimension,” the three energies combined to create another Coulson through space and time on another planet, many years ago. The new Coulson was left there when the real Coulson “sealed the Gravitonium device.”

Following this discovery was the reveal that Sarge and Izel were once non-corporeal beings, so when the second Coulson’s body showed up in their dimension, a non-corporeal being (whose name is pronounced “Ba-cha-coon-tay,” but no official word on the spelling yet) jumped into the body but the host was so powerful that it made the non-corporeal being forget who he was.

All this time, Sarge thought he was hunting Izel for taking his memories, but in truth, he was just drawn to her, and the memories he was fighting to remember were actually Coulson’s. Izel tried to get him back on her side, but his conflicting memories stopped him from joining her (for now). The good news? Sarge having Coulson’s memories could potentially lead to him fully becoming Coulson, but there are a whole lot of obstacles to get through first.

The episode ends with Izel possessing Yo-Yo, and the team giving her a plane since she could easily kill everyone with those Inhuman powers. Mack left with her, leaving the team behind.

In the post-credit scene, Fitz compares Sarge’s possession to an old friend: Ghost Rider. He hints that if Sarge is something similar, that it could be bad news for everyone. The big question: does this mean we might be seeing Robbie Reyes again before the season is done? Tell us what you think in the comments!

Other episode highlights/tidbits:

– Deke asking for advice on how to make Fitz like him

– Bullets can’t harm Izel or Sarge

– May observing that Mack and Yo-Yo were about to have sex the night before

– Davis adorably stole an alien pen when they were in space

– Daisy frequently sends money to Lincoln’s sister

– Mack bravely stepped in front of May when Izel pointed a gun at her

– Quick Coulson flashbacks with May and Daisy

– May explaining to Daisy that Mack left with Izel because he trusts his team

Agents of SHIELD stars Clark Gregg (Phil Coulson/Sarge), Ming-Na Wen (Melinda May), Chloe Bennet (Daisy “Quake” Johnson), Elizabeth Henstridge (Jemma Simmons), Iain De Caestecker (Leopold Fitz), Henry Simmons (Alphonso “Mack” MacKenzie), Natalia Cordova-Buckley (Elena “Yo-Yo” Rodriguez), Jeff Ward (Deke), and Karolina Wydra (Izel).

Agents of SHIELD airs Friday nights on ABC at 8/7c.