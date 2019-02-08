‘Agents of SHIELD’ Star Clark Gregg Teases His “Disturbing” New Character

The Marvel Cinematic Universe suffered a major loss when Agent Phil Coulson died in the fifth season finale of Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D., but actor Clark Gregg isn’t done with the series yet.

The new trailer for the series showed Gregg is returning for Season 6, but something is up with his character — he’s not playing Coulson. The actor recently spoke to Entertainment Tonight about his new role, teasing an intriguing mystery surrounding his possibly villainous turn.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“What [producers] Jed and Mo Whedon and Jeff Bell came up with, with the other writers, fulfilled all those criteria,” said Gregg. “And I’m really excited for people to see what they came up with. It may be a little disturbing, but this is a very different person… There’s a big mystery here. And I think that this person is as surprised as they are, that they seem to recognize his face… I probably wasn’t supposed to say that.”

Gregg will direct the sixth season premiere, which will see the team split in their duties between Earth and space.

“I know that season six starts out with the S.H.I.E.L.D. team on Earth, grieving, trying to take on on the duties of S.H.I.E.L.D. and dealing with these strange anomalies that have wreaked mass chaos, and they seem to get some images of people from somewhere else who are committing these things,” Gregg said. “The other half of the team is off in space, looking for the frozen Fitz from the future… And suddenly, it becomes clear that one of these people is wearing a very familiar face.”

And while the show has changed a lot over the years, it seems like Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. has found its groove. Gregg seems to think so, too, and is excited for the new season.

“I don’t know what people are going to think, I do not know,” he marveled of the series’ new creative direction. “That’s what I like about the show. They have a great bravery in terms of throwing out all the rules and taking risks. And they’ve really taken one this year.”

Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. returns to ABC this summer.