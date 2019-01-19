All Of Captain Marvel’s Powers Revealed By Marvel Studios Producer

Captain Marvel has an impressive array of abilities, and now we know what powers the upcoming film will put in the spotlight.

ComicBook.com had the chance to go to the Captain Marvel set, and during a conversation with executive producer Jonathan Schwartz he broke down what powers we will see making the jump from comics to film.

“Yes. By The end of this movie we’ll have seen the full run of power’s out of Carol,” Schwartz said. “So that’s flight and strength and photon blasts. You know I think part of what made us excited about the character was that she was such a powerful character in the comic books and one of the most if not the most powerful character in the Marvel Cinematic Universe and seeing all that brought to bear is one of the big pleasures of the movie.”

While those abilities are impressive on their own, Carol has been even more powerful in the books during her time as Binary, and fans will see the Binary part of Carol in the film.

“Yes. For sure. And also one of the things we love from the comics was that mohawk look that pops up in that run a little bit,” Schwartz said.”

In the comics, Carol was experimented on by the Brood during a time when she didn’t have any powers, though their experiments not only unlocked them again but also revealed an even greater level of power within her. It turned her into an immensely powerful being, marked cosmetically by her skin turning red and her hair becoming pure energy. This was by far her most powerful form, though even after she lost it she still regained her original power set.

We doubt we’ll see her actually turn red, but as we’ve seen in the trailers, we do see her hair and hands burn bright with energy, so part of that original design is being retained. As he mentioned, we also see Carol with her helmet on and the mohawk sticking out of the helmet with an aura of energy, and we can’t wait to see more of Carol’s Binary Mode in action.

Also, in the past, Danvers has had other abilities, like her seventh sense (essentially spider-sense) and she also eventually learned how to make energy constructs rather than just firing blasts. We’re okay with the whole seventh sense thing going away, but perhaps the energy construct abilities could pop up in a sequel.

Captain Marvel lands in theaters on March 8th.