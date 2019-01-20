All The Marvel, DC, Star Wars, And Disney Movies Releasing In 2019

2018 was a huge year for movies, especially when it comes to franchises and studios that comic fans adore. Disney, Fox, Sony, Paramount, Marvel Studios, and Warner Bros all put out big films in 2018, but it appears that 2019 will be even bigger, and we’ve got all the movies you need to mark your calendars for in one handy place.

Before we get to 2019 though, those studios all put out some great films just in December alone, which was packed with geeky goodness. If you were a superhero film fan you got Aquaman and Spider-Man: Into The Spider-Verse, while Disney fans got Emily Blunt’s Mary Poppins Returns. If you were a Transformers fan, Bumblebee was right up your alley, making it quite a month for fans.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Speaking of Aquaman, Warner Bros only put out one DC film this year, but boy did they make it count. Aquaman has already sailed past the $1 billion mark worldwide and is already the top-grossing DC film ever. That’s not a shabby way to end the year, but in 2019 DC is upping the ante with 2 films on the slate.

Marvel Studios had the incredibly successful Avengers: Infinity War earlier this year, which surpassed the $2 billion mark, and we expect the same for the even more anticipated Avengers: Endgame in 2019. Marvel Studios actually has two films coming out during the first half of the year, while Sony is following up the success of Venom with a new Spider-Man movie.

As for Disney, well, it looks as if they are going to dominate in 2018 just like they did in 2019, with three live-action remakes on the horizon as well as other anticipated projects, both in live-action and in animation. So yeah, they’re probably going to crush it, especially when you consider there’s that whole Star Wars Episode IX coming at the end of the year. Just a small movie.

20th Century Fox will soon be a part of Disney, but before they are completely moved over they still have a few movies up their sleeves.

Hit the next slides to see all the Disney, Marvel, DC, and Star Wars movies hitting in 2019!

Captain Marvel

Title: Captain Marvel

Studio: Marvel Studios

Release Date: March 8th

Up first is the anticipated Captain Marvel, which will officially bring Carol Danvers into the Marvel Cinematic Universe. With Brie Larson leading the charge, we couldn’t be more excited to see what Marvel has up their sleeves and how the film will affect the next decade of Marvel films.

Synopsis: “The story follows Carol Danvers as she becomes one of the universe’s most powerful heroes when Earth is caught in the middle of a galactic war between two alien races. Set in the 1990s, “Captain Marvel” is an all-new adventure from a previously unseen period in the history of the Marvel Cinematic Universe.”

Dumbo

Title: Dumbo

Studio: Disney

Release Date: March 29th

Next up in Disney’s successful line of live-action films is Dumbo, which has Tim Burton putting his stylized touch on the beloved animated classic. If it’s anything like Disney’s last several remakes, it should do quite well at the box office.

Synopsis: “From Disney and visionary director Tim Burton, the all-new grand live-action adventure “Dumbo” expands on the beloved classic story where differences are celebrated, family is cherished and dreams take flight. Circus owner Max Medici (Danny DeVito) enlists former star Holt Farrier (Colin Farrell) and his children Milly (Nico Parker) and Joe (Finley Hobbins) to care for a newborn elephant whose oversized ears make him a laughingstock in an already struggling circus. But when they discover that Dumbo can fly, the circus makes an incredible comeback, attracting persuasive entrepreneur V.A. Vandevere (Michael Keaton), who recruits the peculiar pachyderm for his newest, larger-than-life entertainment venture, Dreamland. Dumbo soars to new heights alongside a charming and spectacular aerial artist, Colette Marchant (Eva Green), until Holt learns that beneath its shiny veneer, Dreamland is full of dark secrets.”

Shazam!

Title: Shazam!

Studio: Warner Bros.

Release Date: April 5th

Next is the first DC title of the year in the Zachary Levi led Shazam!. This will be the character’s first time on the big screen, and early reactions to the debut trailer are quite positive. This really looks to ratchet up the fun and humor, and WB is surely hoping to keep up the momentum from the billion-grossing Aquaman.

Synopsis: “We all have a superhero inside us, it just takes a bit of magic to bring it out. In Billy Batson’s (Angel) case, by shouting out one word—SHAZAM!—this streetwise 14-year-old foster kid can turn into the adult Super Hero Shazam (Levi), courtesy of an ancient wizard. Still a kid at heart—inside a ripped, godlike body—Shazam revels in this adult version of himself by doing what any teen would do with superpowers: have fun with them! Can he fly? Does he have X-ray vision? Can he shoot lightning out of his hands? Can he skip his social studies test? Shazam sets out to test the limits of his abilities with the joyful recklessness of a child. But he’ll need to master these powers quickly in order to fight the deadly forces of evil controlled by Dr. Thaddeus Sivana (Strong).”

Penguins

Title: Penguins

Studio: Disney

Release Date: April 17th

Disneynature returns for an up-close look at Steve the Penguin and his other penguin pals in a gorgeous documentary about finding love and fatherhood in the Antartic. Expect plenty of heart-tugging moments as a result.

Synopsis: “Disneynature’s all-new feature film “Penguins” is a coming-of-age story about an Adélie penguin named Steve who joins millions of fellow males in the icy Antarctic spring on a quest to build a suitable nest, find a life partner and start a family. None of it comes easily for him, especially considering he’s targeted by everything from killer whales to leopard seals, who unapologetically threaten his happily ever after. From the filmmaking team behind “Bears” and “Chimpanzee,” Disneynature’s “Penguins” opens in theaters nationwide in time for Earth Day 2019.”

Avengers: Endgame

Title: Avengers: Endgame

Studio: Marvel Studios

Release Date: April 26th

Few 2019 movies are more anticipated than Endgame, which will deliver the conclusion to the first 10 years of Marvel movie stories as well as deal with the direct fallout and effects of that Infinity War ending. Fans have been on pins and needles waiting to see if the heroes can overcome Thanos’ decimation, and thankfully the wait isn’t that much longer.

Aladdin

Title: Aladdin

Studio: Disney

Release Date: May 24th

Disney’s live-action success will continue with their remake of Aladdin, helmed by Guy Ritchie. There’s still not a lot known about the film, though from the first trailer and photos fans have an idea of how the cast will look in this fully realized version of Agrabah. Now we just need to see what Will Smith’s Genie looks like blue and we’ll have a much better idea of how this is shaping up.

Synopsis: “Aladdin” is the exciting tale of the charming street rat Aladdin, the courageous and self-determined Princess Jasmine and the Genie who may be the key to their future. Directed by Guy Ritchie, who brings his singular flair for fast-paced, visceral action to the fictitious port city of Agrabah, the film is written by John August and Ritchie based on Disney’s “Aladdin.”

Dark Phoenix

Title: Dark Phoenix

Studio: 20th Century Fox

Release Date: June 7th

The Dark Phoenix saga is in the spotlight once more as Fox takes a second crack at the iconic story, this time with the more recent cast. Hopes are high but there is still some trepidation around the project, which could end up being one of the last X-Men films Fox ends up ever making thanks to the new merger with Disney.

Synopsis: “In DARK PHOENIX, the X-MEN face their most formidable and powerful foe: one of their own, Jean Grey. During a rescue mission in space, Jean is nearly killed when she is hit by a mysterious cosmic force. Once she returns home, this force not only makes her infinitely more powerful, but far more unstable. Wrestling with this entity inside her, Jean unleashes her powers in ways she can neither comprehend nor contain. With Jean spiraling out of control, and hurting the ones she loves most, she begins to unravel the very fabric that holds the X-Men together. Now, with this family falling apart, they must find a way to unite — not only to save Jean’s soul, but to save our very planet from aliens who wish to weaponize this force and rule the galaxy.”

Toy Story

Title: Toy Story

Studios: Disney

Release Date: June 21st

The next chapter in the ultra-successful Toy Story franchise is almost upon us, and fans will meet a new addition to the toy box in Forky. As you might expect from something from Pixar, there’s substance underneath the adorable and hilarious adventures of its cast, and it all starts with a spork.

Synopsis: “Woody has always been confident about his place in the world and that his priority is taking care of his kid, whether that’s Andy or Bonnie. But when Bonnie adds a reluctant new toy called “Forky” to her room, a road trip adventure alongside old and new friends will show Woody how big the world can be for a toy. Directed by Josh Cooley (“Riley’s First Date?”) and produced by Jonas Rivera (“Inside Out,” “Up”) and Mark Nielsen (associate producer “Inside Out”), Disney•Pixar’s “Toy Story 4″ ventures to U.S. theaters on June 21, 2019.”

Spider-Man: Far From Home

Title: Spider-Man: Far From Home

Studio: Sony

Release Date: July 5th

Spider-Man’s next adventure is finally here, and he’s getting plenty of new costumes as a result. The biggest addition though is the mysterious Mysterio, as he appears to be an ally here, but we all know better, and so does Nick Fury.

Synopsis: “Peter Parker returns in Spider-Man: Far From Home, the next chapter of the Spider-Man: Homecoming series! Our friendly neighborhood Super Hero decides to join his best friends Ned, MJ, and the rest of the gang on a European vacation. However, Peter’s plan to leave super heroics behind for a few weeks are quickly scrapped when he begrudgingly agrees to help Nick Fury uncover the mystery of several elemental creature attacks, creating havoc across the continent!”

The Lion King

Title: The Lion King

Studio: Disney

Release Date: July 19th

One of the most anticipated live-action remakes happens mid-way through next year in The Lion King, which will have Jon Favreau back at the helm after his hugely successful remake of The Jungle Book, and fans are ridiculously excited.

Synopsis: “From Disney Live Action, director Jon Favreau’s all-new “The Lion King” journeys to the African savanna where a future king must overcome betrayal and tragedy to assume his rightful place on Pride Rock.”

The New Mutants

Title: The New Mutants

Studio: 20th Century Fox

Release Date: August 2nd

The New Mutants is definitely a different type of X-Men movie, going for more of a horror feel than other adaptations, but it still looks to include fan-favorite characters and plenty of material pulled from the comics. We’ll just have to wait and see if the gamble delivers.

Synopsis: “The story of the New Mutants, a team of mutant heroes comprised of the first graduates from Charles Xavier’s school.”

Disney’s Artemis Fowl

Title: Disney’s Artemis Fowl

Studio: Disney

Release Date: August 9th

Disney would love to have another hit franchise on its hands with Artemis Fowl, which puts a young genius descending from criminal masterminds in the spotlight. Throw in an army of fairies and a compelling mystery and you’ve got yourself a potent concoction, and Disney’s hoping it can turn some heads.

Synopsis: “Directed by Kenneth Branagh and based on the beloved book by Eoin Colfer, ARTEMIS FOWL follows 12-year-old genius Artemis Fowl, a descendant of a long line of criminal masterminds, as he finds himself in a battle of strength and cunning against a powerful, hidden race of fairies who may be behind his father’s disappearance.



The film stars Ferdia Shaw, Lara McDonnell, Tamara Smart, Nonzo Anozie, with Josh Gad, and Judi Dench. Judy Hofflund and Kenneth Branagh are producing with Angus More Gordon and Matthew Jenkins serving as executive producers. The screenplay is by Conor McPherson.”

The Kitchen

Title: The Kitchen

Studio: New Line Cinema

Release Date: September 20th

This Vertigo adaptation features a stacked leading cast and an intriguing premise, and could be a sleeper hit if it hits the right notes.

Synopsis: “Based on the Vertigo comic book series from DC Entertainment, the film stars Oscar nominee Melissa McCarthy, Tiffany Haddish and Elisabeth Moss as three 1978 Hell’s Kitchen housewives whose mobster husbands are sent to prison by the FBI. Left with little but a sharp ax to grind, the ladies take the Irish mafia’s matters into their own hands–proving unexpectedly adept at everything from running the rackets to taking out the competition… literally.”

Joker

Title: Joker

Studio: Warner Bros.

Release Date: October 4th

There’s not much to go on when it comes to the anticipated Joker movie that puts Joaquin Phoenix in the role as the clown prince of crime. We do know it’s an origin story, and that it has been teased as something unlike any other superhero film. With the talent involved, we’re inclined to believe them.

Frozen 2

Title: Frozen 2

Studio: Disney

Release Date: November 22nd

Fans have been waiting for a long time to finally get a Frozen sequel, and this year is finally the year it happens. While no official description or synopsis has been released, we did get some new details courtesy of a calendar released internationally, which reveals that the movie will have Elsa, Anna, Kristoff, and Olaf heading deep into the forest to learn an ancient truth regarding the kingdom.

Star Wars: Episode IX

Title: Star Wars: Episode IX

Studio: Disney/Lucasfilm

Release Date: December 20th

No official description has been released for this film either, but it will close out the current trilogy started by J.J. Abrams in Star Wars: The Force Awakens. It’s fitting then that he is again at the helm after Rian Johnson’s The Last Jedi, bringing this new era to an epic finale and setting things up for the Johnson-helmed trilogy that comes after.