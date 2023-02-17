Kang the Conqueror Actor Jonathan Majors Offers Tease of Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania Filming

✖

Principal photography is underway on Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, the threequel that will serve as the official Marvel Cinematic Universe debut of the feared Kang the Conqueror. The legendary Avengers baddie is being played by Jonathan Majors, and within the MCU, will be a variant of He Who Remains, the big bad that appeared in the Season One finale of Loki.

While Majors had to remain tight-lipped on Quantumania details, the actor did confirm he's currently in London filming the sequel. In fact, Majors told IndieWire it's because of his role on the Peyton Reed feature he isn't sure when he'll be able to return to Los Angeles and celebrate with his Lovecraft Country costars should they win Emmys later this fall.

“It’s such a weird time for a show that’s so about an ensemble and about a family to not be able to be together, be in the same spot,” the actor told the website. “Even if you are antisocial like myself, it’s still good to be with the people you were in war with.”

According to Loki head writer Michael Waldron, the eventual introduction of Kang is something he wanted before starting to break ground on the Tom Hiddleston-starring series.

"I was fighting for that from the beginning," Waldron recently told CBR. "That was what I wanted. I think the onus on us was to prove why that made sense. As our story came together, and as we realized this isn't just a time travel story, this is a multiverse story, and as we really built out what was going to be the mythology of the man behind the curtain, so to speak, it just made sense. Who is more dangerous, who would you want to contain the variants of, more than Kang the Conqueror?"

Majors can be seen in the Season One finale of Loki, now streaming on Disney+. If you haven't signed up for Disney+ yet, you can try it out here. Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania is due out February 17, 2023.

