Loki Writer Confirms Kang the Conqueror Was in the Plans All Along

Last year, it was announced that Jonathan Majors had been cast as Kang the Conqueror in Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, which is currently in production. However, Majors ended up making his surprise Marvel Cinematic Universe debut in the season one finale of Loki last month as "He Wo Remains." There are many theories that Majors will be playing many different versions of Kang now that the multiverse has come into play, but either way, it sounds like the character was always meant to debut on the Disney+ series. In fact, head writer Michael Waldron recently spoke with CBR and talked about their longstanding Kang plans.

"I was fighting for that from the beginning," Waldron said of the Kang appearance. "That was what I wanted. I think the onus on us was to prove why that made sense. As our story came together, and as we realized this isn't just a time travel story, this is a multiverse story, and as we really built out what was going to be the mythology of the man behind the curtain, so to speak, it just made sense. Who is more dangerous, who would you want to contain the variants of, more than Kang the Conqueror?"

During Assembled: The Making of Loki, Majors talked about the Kang variants and what fans can expect in the future.

"The archetype of the wizard and what happens to him when he gets bored and becomes a trickster. I think when we meet He Who Remains he's on the borderline of those two things. You don't really know where he's at and I think the ambiguity of that is one of the wicked things about it," Majors explained.

"He Who Remains has lived forever," he continued. "One of the great things I got to experience with our costume designer is that every piece we decided on was from a different place. The cape I had on was from the Victorian era. The shoes were from Genghis Khan. The pants from Mongolia, etc. You just mix and match it together and it informs the character."

"I think with He Who Remains, the objective for me was to give me the largest canvas possible. From that, as Kang begins to rear his head and do his deeds, in many ways, he has no choice but to be in opposition or be different from He Who Remains," Majors elaborated. "That was the thing that grabbed me and pulled me into the role. Kang lives in so many iterations as He Who Remains says: 'Reincarnation, baby.'"

