Paul Rudd Wants Marvel Fans To Campaign For Ant-Man 3

Although Ant-Man was a success and its Ant-Man and The Wasp sequel was more of a success — and Ant-Man was a major star in Avengers: Endgame — a third film in the Ant-Man franchise is not guaranteed according to Marvel star Paul Rudd. Rudd debuted as the character in 2015’s Ant-Man movie, before going on to appear in Captain America: Civil War, Ant-Man and The Wasp, and Avengers: Endgame. In other words, he and his Wasp co-hero are gaining a lot of popularity but they still haven’t been promised a next adventure in their own third movie.

Rudd is currently starring in a Pepsi MAX commercial with his Ant-Man co-star Michael Peña. The ad is directed by Thor: Ragnarok director Taika Waitita. While he has reunited with some fellow Marvel family members, he isn’t getting anyone excited for another outing. “I don’t know,” Rudd told Yahoo! about an Ant-Man 3. “You need to make a call to the top brass and start a campaign to make it happen.”

Ant-Man was one of the Marvel Cinematic Universe Phase 2’s smaller films at the box office but that’s in part due to the fact that it was up against a lot of sequels. The film took in $519 million worldwide, which is an impressive haul, Marvel Studios film or not. The sequel, Ant-Man and The Wasp, added to that total with a global box office haul of more than $622 million. With Paul Rudd breaking out even more in Avengers: Endgame as his Scott Lang character, a critically acclaimed third film would likely build on the success of the Ant-Man and Wasp franchise. However, given the events of Endgame, it’s also possible Ant-Man ends up leading some of the young characters in the Marvel Cinematic Universe for a Young Avengers type film.

What Rudd could talk about: the fun he had while being an astronaut for a Pepsi ad with Waititi and Peña. “The way Taika works, and is also the way myself and Michael have worked in the Marvel films, is that we kind of stick with this template and play around with a few things,” Rudd said. “Taika really encourages it.”

It seems as if when we were filming it, myself and Michael were even more of a pair of bumbling buffoons than when we had first read,” he said. “There’s no way these two guys should be in charge of a space mission so we added in extra falls, fell several times, you know, it’s hard to run in a space suit.”

