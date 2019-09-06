Ant-Man Actor Reveals Avengers: Endgame Beef Over Rat Scene

After Thanos decimated the entire Marvel Cinematic Universe in the events of Avengers: Infinity War, the heroes had to sit idly for five years until a new opportunity came along. This allowed Earth’s Mightiest Heroes the chance to make things right and bring back half of the population that was snapped away — and it all happened because of Ant-Man in Avengers: Endgame. Well, to be fair, it all happened because of Ant-Man and a rat. And while the rat might be the unsung hero in the story, it has not earned many fans among its MCU co-stars.

Ant-Man and the Wasp actor David Dastmalchian, who plays Paul Rudd’s gypsy-phobic cohort Kurt in the films, stopped by ComicBook’s studio at San Diego Comic-Con and explained that he has a big beef with this one aspect of the movie.

“First of all, Endgame‘s genius, it’s one of the best movies I’ve ever seen, it’s cinematic history, it’s incredible, blah blah blah. Russos, you know you’re amazing, everybody knows what an incredible film it is,” said Dastmalchian. “Why did a rat have to run across the computer to pull Scott out of the Quantum Realm. Why couldn’t it be Kirk, like, playing with computer. Couldn’t I have just shown up for an hour, playing with the computer? That’s my big beef.”

He added that he was joking, explaining that he loves and is friends with the writers and directors on the film.

It’s unclear if Dastmalchian will return for a future Marvel Studios project, but it seems like a safe bet as actors like Martin Freeman and Kat Dennings are reprising their roles in different projects. It’s also unclear if Ant-Man will be getting a third film in the franchise, though director Peyton Reed said there were some seeds planted in the latest entry.

“There are definitely things in this movie that, if we’re fortunate enough to make another one, there’s a lot to play with,” Reed explained to ComicBook. “We spend more time in the Quantum Realm in this movie, obviously, than the first movie but it feels like we’re just dipping our toes into it.”

Both Avengers: Endgame and Ant-Man and the Wasp are now available on Blu-ray, DVD, and Digital HD.

Dastmalchian can next be seen in the upcoming DC Comics movie The Suicide Squad, directed by James Gunn.