‘Ant-Man and the Wasp’: Is This How Scott Lang Avoids House Arrest?

The events of Captain America: Civil War appeared to have a widespread affect on the Marvel Cinematic Universe, and we’re finally going to see how it impacted some of the heroes this summer.

Ant-Man and the Wasp is rumored to be set between the last Cap film and Marvel Studios‘ latest juggernaut, Avengers: Infinity War. And based on the trailer, we might have a good idea about how Scott Lang manages to stay out of trouble with the law.

Videos by ComicBook.com

After the airport battle in Civil War, Lang and his allies were arrested and imprisoned on the maximum security prison for superpowered criminals known as the Raft. That facility has since been mentioned in the MCU, most notably in the second season of Jessica Jones.

At the end of Civil War, Steve Rogers breaks his allies out of the prison, and many expected those characters to be a part of his “secret warriors” in the runtime of Avengers: Infinity War. But as they mentioned, Scott Lang (and Clint Barton) had to take plea deals and accept house arrest in order to minimize the impact felt by their respective families.

And with house arrest comes those bulky ankle bracelets used by law enforcement to monitor their criminal. So, how is Ant-Man able to go on his team-up adventures with Hope van Dyne as the Wasp?

Well, you might have noticed if there wasn’t a drumming, human-sized ant in the scene, but this is the Marvel Cinematic Universe so shame on you for not paying attention.

It remains to be seen if that’s exactly what’s going on here, but considering the nature of Ant-Man’s typically heist-focused adventures, scheming to get out from under the thumb of police surveillance seems in step with the type of stuff Scott Lang would be into.

As he tells his daughter in the trailer’s opening scene, he doesn’t plan on it, it just sort of happens.

So when Hank Pym and his technology face potential jeopardy from nefarious forces, why wouldn’t Scott Lang strap his ankle bracelet around a near-sentient ant that he can program to play the drums?

We’ll find out if the shrinking Avenger’s plan works out or not when Ant-Man and the Wasp premieres in theaters on July

Are you excited for the next film in the Marvel Cinematic Universe? Let us know in the comments!