‘Ant-Man and the Wasp’: Evangeline Lilly Jokes on If She Had Any Effect on Michelle Pfeiffer Becoming the Wasp

Marvel Studios is enlisting a pretty unique array of actors to bring Ant-Man and the Wasp to life, and it sounds like Evangeline Lilly is (partially) to thank for one of them.

Lilly, who stars as Hope Van Dyne/Wasp in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, was asked about Michelle Pfeiffer‘s role in the film during a set visit. As it turns out, Lilly had actually suggested that Pfeiffer play Janet Van Dyne/Wasp in the film back in 2015, but she doesn’t think that played a role in Marvel casting her.

“Um, gosh, I honestly don’t think I had anything to do with the decision.” Lilly revealed. “I swear to God the stars just aligned in my favor. Maybe I manifested it. You know, maybe I just thought on it so long and so hard and wanted it so badly, I made it happen. But nobody ever really officially came to me and said, ‘Evangeline, we would like the official word on your opinion for who should play the original Wasp’, no.”

Pfeiffer was officially cast in the role during last year’s San Diego Comic-Con, to delight of plenty of Marvel fans. And as Lilly revealed, she actually met her onscreen mother during that event, and was pretty excited at the time.

“I was so excited.” Lilly continued. “I met Michelle doing a Comic-Con video. And, you know, sometimes in this industry you get excited to meet people and then you meet them and you’re like ‘Ohhh. I wish I hadn’t met them, ’cause the bubble was so much better. I wanna go back to my bubble.’ And she didn’t burst my bubble. She was wonderful. Very cool lady.”

As it turns out, Lilly isn’t the only MCU cast and crew member to have that reaction to Pfeiffer, according to Marvel Studios VP of Physical Production Victoria Alonso.

“We didn’t have everyone there all the time. That only happened for two or three days.” Alonso explained in April of this year. “…I’m not going to lie to you, I cried [seeing everyone together]. You say to yourself, “Huh?” You have big stars talking about other big stars as in, ‘Gasp, is that Michelle Pfeiffer? It is! Oh, was that so-and-so?’ It’s like their little Hollywood moment, which I found lovely and endearing.”

Are you excited to see Michelle Pfeiffer play a role in Ant-Man and the Wasp? Let us know what you think in the comments below.