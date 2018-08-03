‘Ant-Man and the Wasp’ Concept Art Reveals Difference Between Hope and Janet’s Wings

Ant-Man and the Wasp fleshed out the history of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, and it looks like some very specific costume choices played a role in that.

Andy Park, who serves as Director of Visual Development for Marvel Studios, recently shared a piece of his concept art from Ant-Man and the Wasp on social media. As Park explains in the tweet, which you can check out below, a lot of thought went into how to present the different wings that Janet Van Dyne (Michelle Pfeiffer) and Hope Van Dyne (Evangeline Lilly) have in their Wasp costumes.

When designing both Wasps in #AntManAndTheWasp I had to figure out how to differentiate their backpack & wings. Janet’s was more retro & insect-like, Hope’s is more sleek & modern. I also always saw them as being very light & flexible, not rigid. Very fun to design! #thewasp pic.twitter.com/SUyJsInMyv — Andy Park (@andyparkart) August 2, 2018

Seeing the two pieces of concept art side-by-side, it’s easy to see how Park’s design choices paid off, as the two Wasp costumes are given a completely different – but practical – backpack design. But in a way, there is a sort of common aesthetic that the two share, something that lines up with the two women’s journey within the film.

“The mission that is happening with [Hope], entirely separate of Scott, is vital and it’s her mission,” director Peyton Reed told reporters during a set visit last year. “It’s not her dad’s mission. It’s her mission. Hank and Hope are working together, but it’s really Hope leading the charge and that was an important thing when we started talking about what was going on is the what and why of this mission, um, and that there may be certain points in this movie where she sees Scott as a liability.”

“What does that mean to Hope?” Reed continued. “We kind of know what it means to Hank from the first movie. What does it mean to Hope? And if she’s now finally a fully fledged hero in her own right, and you’re in a position like that, you tend to kind of look for mentors or role models and the one person that she would really turn to is not there. Hank can do something. Scott may be a template of maybe what not to do all the time, but that person who really, I think she would ideally want there is not there. That was a really important aspect of the movie.”

Ant-Man and the Wasp is in theaters now. Upcoming Marvel Cinematic Universe movies include Captain Marvel on March 8, 2019, and Avengers 4 on May 3, 2019, and Spider-Man: Far From Home on July 5, 2019.