First Look at ‘Ant-Man and the Wasp’ Attraction Coming to Hong Kong Disney

Ant-Man and the Wasp soared onto movie screens last summer, and now fans can reunite with the characters in a whole new context.

Andy Park, who serves as Marvel Studios‘ Head of Visual Development, recently shared a short promo video for the Ant-Man and the Wasp: Nano Battle ride, which is set to debut later this year at Hong Kong Disneyland. You can check it out below.

After an introduction from Paul Rudd and Evangeline Lilly, the video shows some of what the ride itself is going to look like, right down to the way that the attraction will try to “shrink” patrons to the size of the titular heroes.

Ant-Man and the Wasp: Nano Battle! sees guests fighting alongside bug-sized superheroes Scott Lang (Rudd) and Hope van Dyne (Lilly) in a high-energy interactive battle against Arnim Zola, the big-brained former HYDRA scientist seen first in Marvel Studios’ Captain America: The First Avenger before his consciousness menaced the star-spangled Avenger (Chris Evans) and Black Widow (Scarlett Johansson) from beyond the grave in Captain America: The Winter Soldier.

Guests will enter Hong Kong Disneyland’s Marvel-inspired land in Tomorrowland at the S.H.I.E.L.D. Science and Technology Pavilion at the Stark Expo, inspired by Iron Man 2. Riders then board a state-of-the-art vehicle at S.H.I.E.L.D.’s research and design facility, joining the size-shrinking superheroes in an epic battle against Zola and an army of evil HYDRA Swarm-bots.

This ride will make its debut at a pretty particular time for both of the ride’s titular heroes, as both were left in some pretty dire straights after Ant-Man and the Wasp. Lilly’s Hope Van Dyne was “dusted” in Thanos’ snap, while Rudd’s Scott Lang was accidentally stuck in the Quantum Realm.

“There’s a lot of resolution, what we were calling internally the parade of resolutions,” director Peyton Reed said in an interview last year. “It’s intentionally very happy endings. Scott’s out on house arrest, he’s reuniting with Cassie. The guys’ company XCON, they landed the big deal, Karapetyan, and the company’s going to survive. Of course, Hank and Janet are reunited. All playing to the Partridge Family, ‘Come On Get Happy.’ Like, a very neat resolution and then really fun, colorful credit sequence.”

“Oh, where are they now? What’s happening in this tag?” Reed added. “They’re doing some type of quantum experiment, there’s Luis’s van — throwing all these things at the audience immediately to catch them off guard. Janet’s in street clothes and he’s in the Ant-Man suit, Hope’s handing him something, what are they doing? Something about Ghost? And then, bam, just punching the audience in the gut with it. It felt like a very Ant-Man and the Wasp way to deal with this gigantic, dramatic happening at the end of Infinity War

Avengers: Endgame will be released on April 26, 2019. Other upcoming Marvel Cinematic Universe movies include Captain Marvel on March 8, 2019, and Spider-Man: Far From Home on July 5, 2019.