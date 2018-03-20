‘Ant-Man and the Wasp’ Is Not A Romantic Comedy According To The Director

The Wasp will be joining the MCU in the upcoming sequel to Ant-Man, and while the film will be many things, there is one thing that it has no interest in.

That would be becoming a rom-com according to Ant-Man and The Wasp director Peyton Reed. The director is excited to have these two heroes interacting with each other on screen, but don’t expect the film to fall into rom-com genre tropes.

“It’s not a romantic comedy,” Reed told Empire. “The idea might enter Hope’s brain: does she need Scott Lang in her life?”

Reed feels that The Wasp is just as important as other Marvel icons, saying “She really was, along with Sue Storm of the Fantastic Four, one of the first female Marvel heroes. I feel a certain responsibility with The Wasp.”

Reed has also previously stressed that The Wasp is not a supporting character in this movie, and will be just as important to the story and film overall as Ant-Man is.

“It’s something we’re excited about. For me as a comic nerd, I always thought of Ant-Man and Wasp as a team and that’s a lot of what the second movie is really about is how they work together, what their personal and professional relationships are like. To show her finally fully formed in this movie is really exciting. We really get to introduce this character into that universe. I mean we’ve introduced the character, but we haven’t seen her with her full power set and everything, so to me she’s not a supporting character in this movie. It’s every bit as much her movie as it is Scott Lang’s.”

