Dragon Ball GT Channels Venom in Viral Vegeta Tribute

Dragon Ball Super might be the name of the game for the Z-Fighters these days, but the sequel series wasn't the first series to follow Z. Aside from continuing the Z-Fighters' story, Dragon Ball GT gave shonen fans several new transformations and villains that would become a part of Goku's life. In revisiting one of the biggest battles of the original anime series, a fan artist has weaved in Baby Vegeta with Marvel's Venom in a mind-bending crossover.

Baby, for those who might not be familiar with this out-of-continuity villain, first originated on the Planet Tuffle. Created as an experiment by the alien race, Baby was molded to be the ultimate revenge against the Saiyan Race, having the ability to take control of limitless life forms. In Dragon Ball GT, the Saiyan Race has long been dead, meaning that the Tuffle experiment had the likes of Goku and Vegeta in his sights. The Grand Tour villain was able to take over nearly the entire population of the Earth on his path of revenge, but his biggest win was taking control of Vegeta's body. While Baby was ultimately defeated, he remains one of the most notable villains of the shonen franchise to never be brought to the main continuity.

Dragon Ball Venom Tour

While Goku was given one of the toughest battles of his career in fighting against Baby in Dragon Ball GT, it did result in an unexpected transformation. Super Saiyan 4 was first introduced in this confrontation, as Son was able to learn the technique with the help of the Kaoishins. While Baby didn't go Super Saiyan 4 himself, he was able to use Vegeta's body to go "Golden Oozaru", becoming more than powerful enough to give Goku a headache.

For those wanting more of the Grand Tour, your best option is to check out the spin-off series, Super Dragon Ball Heroes. Not constrained by continuity, the side story allows the shonen franchise to bring back heroes and villains from the movies and Dragon Ball GT regularly. While Baby has never been confirmed for Dragon Ball Super, there's always a chance that the Tuffle might make his debut.

