Ant-Man: Paul Rudd Reveals Michael Douglas Sent Lewd Email About Sexiest Man Alive Win To Paul Reiser By Mistake

If Ant-Man ends up meeting up with one of his multiversal doppelgangers in Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, star Paul Rudd has just given Marvel the perfect excuse to use Mad About You star Paul Reiser in the role. According to Rudd, Paul Reiser got a “lewd” email from Rudd’s Ant-Man co-star Michael Douglas, who absent-mindedly sent it to Reiser after seeing “Paul R” in his contacts. Rudd, who was voted People magazine’s Sexiest Man Alive in 2021, revealed the mix-up to Conan O’Brien on the latest episode of his podcast, Conan O’Brien Needs a Friend.

According to Rudd, Douglas sent a “hilarious but lewd” email to congratulate him on his People win. Unfortunately

Videos by ComicBook.com

“For me to be in that thing makes as much sense as for you to be in that thing,” Rudd joked. “I think there was a glitch…I think it was supposed to go to Paul Reiser.”

He added, “When that happened, I was working on Ant-Man, and Michael Douglas sent me an email, and it was like ‘Oh, boy,’ and it was this really lewd, hilarious email about me being the sexiest man alive. And it was graphic, and he said he sent it, and he got a reply saying, ‘Was this meant for me?’ And he sent it to Paul Reiser. I swear to God. He’s like, ‘I saw Paul R on my [phone].’”

Both Rudd and Douglas will return to their roles in a third (and possibly final?) Ant-Man film next year. The film will star Jonathan Majors, and is expected to set up Kang the Conqueror as the big bad of Marvel’s next cinematic “phase.” It will also delve into the relationship between Hank Pym (Douglas) and Janet van Dyne (Michelle Pfeiffer).

“There’s definitely a lot to discover about Janet van Dyne, and when we talk about the fact that she’s evolved as a result of being in the Quantum Realm for 30 years, we’ve seen a little demonstration of that, but we really have yet to learn kind of how she’s evolved and what she’s like as a person,” director Peyton Reed recently told ComicBook. “That’s something that we just scratched the surface of in this movie, so I definitely would be excited to further that story.”

Ant-Man & the Wasp: Quantumania will be in theaters on July 28, 2023.