Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania Set Photos Reveal First Look at Paul Rudd’s Return

Ant-Man fans just got their first look at Paul Rudd’s return for the third movie. Quantumania set photos were acquired by The Daily Mail and fans are wondering what the hero is doing in such casual attire. One look and you would never know it wasn’t just the MCU star running to go get coffee. Making matters even more strange is the fact that so little is known about the plot of Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania. For now, all fans have is little bits and social media posts. One week it’s head writer Jeff Loverness sitting in a hallway. The next, it’s a t-shirt from the production. Even the rumor mill is producing more about this movie than Marvel Studios. As it stands, there’s a lot of ground to cover before next year. Hopefully, the projects ahead give folks a little bit to look forward to as the months pass on. For now, enjoy Rudd looking charming with a cup of coffee.

The Digital Fix had the chance to talk to Evangeline Lilly about the threequel. She said in no uncertain terms that this entry is “the best one yet.”

“We finished filming at the end of November, and I think, hands down, it was the hardest one we’ve made. It was the most difficult. It was the only one we’ve made during the Covid lockdowns,” Lilly began. “That just adds such an incredible complication to making a movie. It adds a lot of stress. It makes things very impersonal because you can’t see faces.”

“Film sets are already impersonal enough, there is so much that goes on and so much that has to get done in a short amount of time, and the intensity level is really, really high,” she continued. “So it was a very trying experience doing the film with Covid measures … But I actually think… what we did, the stuff we shot, the material we managed to get, I think it might be the best one yet.”

Director Peyton Reed spoke to Comicbook.com about the interplay between Hank Pym and Janet van Dyne going forward. You have to think the previous Ant-Man and the Wasp would have some role to play in this massive story.

“There’s definitely a lot to discover about Janet van Dyne, and when we talk about the fact that she’s evolved as a result of being in the Quantum Realm for 30 years, we’ve seen a little demonstration of that, but we really have yet to learn kind of how she’s evolved and what she’s like as a person,” he recalled. “That’s something that we just scratched the surface of in this movie, so I definitely would be excited to further that story.”

