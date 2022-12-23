Hank Pym Actor Michael Douglas Heading To Ant-Man And The Wasp: Quantumania Set

✖

Hank Pym is back, if the words of Michael Douglas himself are to be believed! Douglas is preparing himself for a return to the Marvel Cinematic Universe as the scientist known best for his innovation in matter manipulation which allows objects and beings to grow or shrink through use of his Pym Particles. Douglas first joined the Marvel family in Ant-Man, reprised his Hank Pym role in Ant-Man and the Wasp, and later appeared in Avengers: Endgame. Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania is expected to be his next Marvel Studios gig, set for release in 2022, and Douglas is now officially building the hype for the upcoming film.

Douglas shared a photo of himself as Hank Pym from the first Ant-Man movie to celebrate getting back to work. "Time to grow the goatee," Douglas wrote in the caption. "Hank Pym is back! Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania coming in 2022!" The film has been expected to arrive in 2022 but there has not been an official release date named for the film. Douglas might have some insight to this, apparently confirming the film is arriving in 2022 along with Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, Captain Marvel 2, Black Panther II, and Thor: Love and Thunder.

With Michelle Pfeiffer having debuted as Janet van Dyne in Ant-Man and the Wasp, the Quantumania follow-up is expected to further explore the relationship between Hank and Janet, as well as Janet's time spent in the Quantum Realm.

Back in August, director Peyton Reed confirmed Ant-Man and Wasp would have double-billing in the film. "They’re a partnership, and she’s a very, very important part of that,” Reed told Yahoo!. “And that was a very gratifying thing, I guess technically we were the first Marvel movie with a female hero in the title of the movie. Finding that balance in that movie, that’s very important to me because that’s very much a men’s playing field, historically. But that’s really, really changing now in a great way."

There is still a Marvel Studios release date of October 7, 2022 which is not claimed. Some suspected Blade would head to the date between Black Panther II and Captain Marvel 2 but it seems Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania could be that movie.

Are you excited to see Michael Douglas return as Hank Pym in th MCU?