Dafne Keen Spotlight: Deadpool & Wolverine Star Joins Phase Zero

Following the release of Deadpool & Wolverine, Phase Zero hosted a Spotlight episode with Laura Kinney actor Dafne Keen! The new episode released after the second weekend of in playing in theaters, giving audiences a chance to see the latest Marvel title before diving into spoilers for the story. The Dafne Keen Spotlight episode of Phase Zero is loaded with spoilers for Deadpool & Wolverine, starting with her journey back on the 2017 title of Logan and running up through the return in 2024.

Starting at the beginning of the journey for Deadpool & Wolverine, Keen opened up about first learning she would return to her for more of her Logan role. “I found out after a really long day at work,” Keen said. “I got a call from my agent while I was in a bathtub, dropped my phone in the bath, it was a whole thing. And then I actually got my first call from Shawn Levy right here, where I’m taking this right now. He was like, ‘Welcome to Deadpool!’ I was like, ‘Thanks for having me, I guess!’ There was a lot of very cryptic, ‘You’ll have a script soon!’ I was like, ‘Okay! What am I doing?’ He was like, ‘I can’t tell you!’ I was like, ‘Okay, great!’ The only thing he said to me was like, ‘You’re going to be acting with Marvel and Hollywood veterans. Proper household names.’” Levy was a man of his word as he put Keen in scenes with not only the titular Deadpool & Wolverine actors Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman but also with the likes of Channing Tatum, Jennifer Garner, Wesley Snipes, and more.

