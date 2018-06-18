‘Ant-Man and the Wasp’ Producer Hints at Goliath Appearing in Costume

Laurence Fishburne will enter the Marvel Cinematic Universe in Ant-Man and the Wasp playing Bill Foster, who is another size-changing hero from the Marvel Comics Universe. So how does he fit into the story of Ant-Man and the Wasp?

During a press visit to the set of Ant-Man and the Wasp, producer Stephen Broussard explained Bill Foster’s connected to Hank Pym.

“[Fishburne is] Dr. Bill Foster, the classic guy from the books and this version of him in the MCU is a colleague of Hank’s,” Broussard explained. “They used to work together and perhaps had a falling out but in a time of need in this movie Hank has to return to him and ask him for help.”

That “classic guy from the books” that Broussard referenced was a superhero himself, an Avenger and Defender called Black Goliath and Giant-Man. Could we see Fishburne’s Foster suit up in Ant-Man and the Wasp?

“Maybe,” Broussard teased. “The idea would be that perhaps they had worked together in the past on a lot of projects including some of the shrinking and growing tech. How that plays into this story I think we’d rather leave unsaid for the moment.”

In the comics, Foster worked for Tony Stark and later was Hank Pym’s lab assistant. Exposure to Pym Particles gave him size-changing abilities. He became the hero Black Goliath before decided to become the new Giant-Man. During his superhero career, Foster was a technical advisor to the Champions, a member of the Defenders, and a part of the West Coast Avengers.

Foster lost his powers for a time, but later regained them and became Goliath. During the Superhero Civil War, Foster aligned himself with Captain America. He was killed by Ragnarok, the cyborg clone of Thor created by Tony Stark, Hank Pym, and Reed Richards. Later, his son Tom Foster used Pym Particles to gain size-changing powers and took up his father’s mantle as Goliath.

