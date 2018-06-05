New ‘Ant-Man and the Wasp’ TV Spot Reveals Who Brings Scott Out Of Retirement

A new TV spot for Ant-Man and The Wasp has Scott Long coming out of retirement.

Part of what seems to be bringing Scott back into the game is the fact that he has a very capable counterpart in the Wasp. Highlighted throughout the same TV spot, Evangeline Lilly’s Hope van Dyne is a capable fighter with her skills being bolstered by the impressive suit Hank Pym designed. According to Pym, Scott owes them, so it’s time to suit up and fight Ghost!

Videos by ComicBook.com

With Avengers: Infinity War, the most recent Marvel Studios film, ending with a slew of the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s heroes being wiped from existence, moviegoers everywhere are desperate for answers and hope to find some in Ant-Man and The Wasp. A final symbol of hope came in the Infinity War post-credits scene in the form of a call to Captain Marvel. The Marvel heroine’s standalone film, along with Ant-Man and The Wasp which arrives before Avengers 4, will play key roles in understanding what happened according to Infinity War’s writers.

“Put yourself in our positions two years ago,” Stephen McFeely told Buzzfeed. “We’re looking at a blank wall, and it says Avengers 3, Ant-Man and [the] Wasp, Captain Marvel, Avengers 4. So there are four big shoeboxes, and we’re responsible for the bookends. As we’re going through deciding what we want to do, we have these two shoeboxes in the middle that you can either look at as burdens or opportunities.”

McFeely admits, there are “very small suggestions” made between filmmakers which help shape the films and tie them all together, but he emphasizes that Ant-Man and The Wasp and Captain Marvel’s filmmakers “got to make exactly the movies they wanted.”

Still, the writers promise those movies will be tied to the inevitable events of Avengers 4 in some meaningful ways.

“My hope is the conversation you and I will have a year from now, you’ll have a sense of the choices we’ve made over the course of an entire year of Marvel movies,” McFeely said. “There’s a relationship between them all.”

Speaking to ComicBook.com in a separate interview, the writing duo of McFeely and Christopher Markus revealed their specific approach to the “uber-powerful” Captain Marvel character who will play a considerable role in the next Avengers film.

Black Panther and Avengers: Infinity War are now playing in theaters. Ant-Man and The Wasp is set for release on July 6, 2018. Captain Marvel will follow it on March 6, 2019, with the untitled Avengers 4 set to tie everything about the Marvel Cinematic Universe into a bow on May 3, 2019. Leave your Marvel questions and thoughts in the comment section below or send them to @BrandonDavisBD on Twitter!