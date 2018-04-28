Anthony Mackie Reveals ‘Avengers: Infinity War’s Biggest Plot Leaker

Marvel is awfully secretive about its films, and while most of the cast keep things on the down low, a few stars have a reputation for letting secrets out.

The topic of who exactly the biggest plot leaker is amongst the Avengers: Infinity War cast came up during an appearance on Conan, and Anthony Mackie nailed it down to two heroes in particular, with one ultimately coming out the winner.

“Either Holland or Ruffalo…Ruffalo’s by far the worst because he tries to do the social media thing but he’s too old,” Mackie said. “It’s like your dad doesn’t really know how to tweet so he just keeps sending inappropriate pictures. That’s pretty much Ruffalo.”

Mackie brought up a perfect example, and once again it involved technology.

“Yeah, like we’re in a table read, ya know going over the script and stuff, and he’s facetiming live, so everybody’s like ‘oh, those are crucial plot points, why are you facetiming live?’ So that’s pretty much Ruffalo.”

Ruffalo’s last slip up regarding info happened thanks to Instagram, specifically Instagram Live. Ruffalo addressed that much talked about incident on Jimmy Kimmel Live, which involved him accidentally leaking the first 20 minutes of Thor: Ragnarok.

“In all fairness, [the phone] was in my pocket, and [the internet] heard the first 20 minutes,” Ruffalo said. “When I knew, first my phone was blowing up and I was getting all these texts and I was like, ‘I hope my mom’s okay.’ But I was like, ‘I can’t check my phone in the middle of the theater, that’s rude, especially on my own movie. Then someone from Disney came up, a woman, and she poked me, and she said, ‘Turn off your phone! Your phone is on, turn off your phone!”

He’s scaled back on social media since then, and it’s probably for the best.

As for Avengers: Infinity War, if you haven’t seen Mackie’s…let’s call it unique rundown of the film’s plot, well you can change that right here.

