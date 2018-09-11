‘Avenger: Infinity War’s Chris Hemsworth Serves Apprenticeship as a Watchmaker

Avengers: Infinity War star Chris Hemsworth had some time away from playing Marvel’s Thor. Rather than take that time to lounge about, he learned a new skill: watchmaking.

Hemsworth shared on Twitter that he took a trip to the TAG Heuer factory in Switzerland. There he served a brief watchmaker apprenticeship.

“Amazing trip to Switzerland recently to visit the TAG Heuer factory and embark on a short-lived apprenticeship as a watchmaker,” Hemsworth tweeted. “Amazing experience and newfound appreciation for the craftsmanship that goes into these little time-telling devices!”

Hemsworth may return to his role as Thor soon as Avengers 4 reshoots are underway.

Since Avengers: Infinity War‘s huge box office run, Hemsworth has praised the film on social media and thanked fans for their support.

“It was the biggest superhero film opening ever,” Hemsworth said of Infinity War on social media. “The film continues to smash records left right and center and, I’ve said it before and I’ll say it again — it’s all thanks to you guys.

“Thank you so much, everyone who continues to support these characters and the Marvel Universe. We’re going to keep trying to crank them out for you, if you let us.”

Hemsworth nearly overstepped when he started to let loose spoilers about Avengers 4 at the Kids Choice Awards.

Hemsworth did suggest that fans shocked by the ending of Avengers: Infinity War should brace themselves for Avengers 4.

“If you were shocked by [Infinity War], I think the second one is even more shocking, for other reasons entirely,” Hemsworth said. “That’s what kind of blew me away the first time I read both scripts, is how they managed to orchestrate so many different characters but give them each their own separate shot and moments, and have it be elevated and feel fresh and unique—not just like a messy, thrown-together assembly of these guys.”

Besides his Marvel work, Hemsworth is playing the male lead in the new Men in Black film. He’s was also expected to return as George Kirk, Captain Kirk’s father, in Star Trek 4, but he has walked away from the film.

Avengers: Infinity War is now available on digital HD, Blu-ray, and DVD. Avengers 4 opens on May 3, 2019.

Upcoming Marvel Cinematic Universe movies include Captain Marvel on March 8, 2019, and Spider-Man: Far From Home on July 5th, 2019.