Jeremy Renner’s Avengers Hashtags Have Marvel Fans Searching for Meaning

Jeremy Renner will finally be back in action as Hawkeye (for real this time, we think) in Avengers 4. Renner has returned to work for reshoots on the film and his tweets are causing speculation among Marvel fans.

Renner has been sending out messages on social media as he prepares to return to work or celebrates the end of the day. These tweets have included hashtags that eager fans are now examining for clues.

Here’s an example:

The #purplebadguy hashtag refers to Thanos (Josh Brolin). Some of the other tags are less clear.

The #hawkeye hashtag refers to Renner’s character, but it is coupled with #widow. That second hashtag seems to refers to Black Widow (Scarlett Johansson). Hawkeye and Black Widow were partners in SHIELD. The first Avengers hinted that their relationship went back further than, suggesting Hawkeye helped Widow defect from the Red Room. The #widow hashtag may be a hint that Clint and Nat will reteam for a mission in Avengers 4.

The #A6 hashtag is the most cryptic, but it is likely another callback to the original Avengers. “A6” is likely a reference to the original six members of the Avengers. Those were Hawkeye, Black Widow, Thor (Chris Hemsworth), Iron Man (Robert Downey Jr.), Captain America (Chris Evans), and Hulk (Mark Ruffalo). Those original six Avengers actors even immortalized their heroic status with matching “A6” tattoos.

Those original Avengers all survived Thanos’ snap during Avengers: Infinity War. Many of those actors are coming to the end of their Marvel contracts, leading to speculation that they have a collective last hurrah in Avengers 4.

Some fans were disappointed that Hawkeye didn’t appear in Avengers: Infinity War. Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige has assured those fans that the studio has big plans for Clint Barton.

“We [at Marvel] love Hawkeye. There are big, big story things coming up for Hawkeye and Jeremy Renner is as strong an actor as anyone in the MCU and awesome as this character,” Feige said. “But ‘The guy with the bow and arrow jokes’, right? There are a lot of ‘Guy with bow and arrow jokes.’ He even makes ‘Guy with a bow and arrow’ jokes in some of the movies. So I love that people go from ‘Oh, Hawkeye is just lucky to be there,’ to ‘Oh, where is he? He’s not there? What’s going to happen? We need Hawkeye. We want more Hawkeye.’ I love it. It’s the best.”

Avengers 4 opens on May 3, 2019.

Other upcoming Marvel Cinematic Universe movies include Captain Marvel on March 8, 2019, and Spider-Man: Far From Home on July 5th, 2019.