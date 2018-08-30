‘Avengers 4’ Post Credits Scene Fan Suggestion Goes Viral

It’s still too early to tell exactly what’s going to happen in Avengers 4, but one fan just suggested something pretty heartbreaking.

Twitter user @quill_rocket recently theorized that Avengers 4‘s post-credits scene could provide a direct callback to Captain America: The First Avenger, with Steve Rogers/Captain America (Chris Evans) finally getting a chance to have his dance with Peggy Carter (Hayley Atwell) in the afterlife. You can check out the tweet, which has since gone viral, below.

WHAT IF STEVE DIES IN AVENGERS 4 AND THE POST CREDIT SCENE IS HIM WALKING INTO AN OLD EMPTY DANCE HALL (the one in the aou vision) AND YOU HEAR PEGGY’S VOICE SAYING “youre late…” — shai stark (@quill_rocket) August 24, 2018

As Marvel fans will remember, the thread of Steve and Peggy’s first dance has popped up quite a bit across the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Initially starting as a bit of an inside joke for the pair, the line took a heartbreaking turn when Steve was frozen in ice, only to wake up decades later in the present day. Steve then imagined his dance with Peggy during a dream sequence of Age of Ultron, a through-line that carried over to Steve’s interactions with a much older Peggy prior to her Captain America: Civil War death.

It’s too early to say if Avengers 4‘s post-credits scene would focus on this Steve and Peggy thread, especially considering all of the different arcs and storylines that the film is expected to wrap up. But previous reports have suggested that Avengers 4 filmed some sort of 1940s-era scene, and that Atwell might have filmed a scene as Peggy Carter, so the film could very well circle back to that plotline in some form or fashion.

Either way, it sounds like fans should expect the unexpected with regards to Avengers 4, and with how the plotlines of all of their favorite characters come to an end.

“[Avengers 4] doesn’t do what you think it does,” Infinity War and Avengers 4 co-writer Christopher Markus said earlier this year. “It is a different movie than you think it is…Also…[the deaths are] real. I just want to tell you it’s real, and the sooner you accept that, the sooner you will be able to move on to the next stage of grief.”

“Put it this way,” co-writer Stephen McFeely echoed. “I think [Infinity War] is a fairly mature movie for a blockbuster. It’s got a lot of fun in it, obviously, but boy, it gets very mature. The second one is also mature. We’re going to own these choices, and hopefully surprise and delight you and get you invested. It’s by the same studio, the same filmmaking team. They were written at the same time, shot at the same time. They’re clearly connected, but they are definitely two different movies, one of which is dependent on what happened previous.”

Would you want to see this Steve and Peggy homage in Avengers 4‘s post-credits scene? Let us know what you think in the comments below.

Avengers: Infinity War is now available on digital platforms, DVD, and Blu-ray. Ant-Man and the Wasp is in theaters now. Other upcoming Marvel Cinematic Universe movies include Captain Marvel on March 8, 2019; the fourth Avengers movie on May 3, 2019; and Spider-Man: Far From Home on July 5, 2019.