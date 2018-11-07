Marvel’s Kevin Feige Teases the Future of the Quantum Realm

Titan and Marvel have teamed up to release a collector’s edition hardcover book, celebrating the 10-year anniversary of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. In that book, there are interviews with several big Marvel Studios stars and executives, including the man himself, Kevin Feige.

Of the many topics that Feige touched upon in his interviews, there is one that will be relevant to fans who have gone deep on speculation and theories about the upcoming Avengers 4: How the Quantum Realm will factor into the future of the MCU!

Here’s what Feige teased about the Quantum Realm’s future in the MCU storyline:

“At the end of Ant-Man we followed Scott Lang into the Quantum Realm for the first time. We were beginning to peel back the onion that would later be completely peeled back in Doctor Strange as we go into the multiverse. So that was our little test into that.

But now the Quantum Realm is a whole other territory that we can play with to tell our stories. This Quantum Realm is much larger than we ever imagined, and there are all sorts of adventures to be had at that level, which perhaps we will explore in another film.”

Indeed, it seems that the Quantum Realm is quickly being the go-to vehicle for the MCU’s metaphysical fantasy – in whatever form is needed. It was introduced as a “microverse,” but Ant-Man and the Wasp also hinted that it was both a source of Quantum Energy, and a highway of travel through space, time, and possibly the multiverse. There are already hints that the quantum energy will be a factor of both Captain Marvel and Avengers 4, and that the time/space travel has been rumored to be a key element of Avengers 4, ever since production began. The multiverse aspect is still big and vague enough that the Quantum Realm is speculated to be a possible key to how characters like the X-Men and/or Fantastic Four could finally be introduced to the MCU – something that may have already been suggested as far back as Thor: The Dark World and Doctor Strange.

The bottom line here is that with the Quantum Realm, Feige and Co. now have a tool to reinvent the MCU however they want, whenever they want. We’ll see how that sci-fi influence plays, when Avengers 4 finally hits theaters.

Avengers: Infinity War and Ant-Man and the Wasp are now available as a digital download as well as on Blu-ray and DVD. Upcoming Marvel Cinematic Universemovies include Captain Marvel on March 8, 2019, Avengers 4 on May 3, 2019, and Spider-Man: Far From Home on July 5, 2019.