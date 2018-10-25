Here’s What Pepper Potts Could Look Like in Full Rescue Armor in ‘Avengers 4’

Marvel fans were stirred up with excitement earlier this week when a photo surfaced of Gwyneth Paltrow wearing a purple suit of Iron Man armor, indicating that Pepper Potts will suit up as Rescue in the upcoming Avengers 4.

Based on that quick look, a fan artist created their own take on the full suit, revealing what fans might expect when Pepper shows up in the sequel to Avengers: Infinity War. Take a look below:

While the artist for Marvel Studios likely made a different version, this full suit does incorporate a lot of the elements that fans only got a glimpse of with that mysterious new photo.

Paltrow is certainly giving Mark Ruffalo and Tom Holland a run for their money in the battle for the biggest spoiler in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The actress previously let loose another potential plot point during an interview with the official magazine for Avengers: Infinity War.

“Pepper and Tony have had a real long journey together,” Paltrow said. “She obviously starts as his dutiful assistant, and then the relationship evolves, and now this decade later they’re married, and they have a child. Their relationship has evolved in all of the ways that great romances evolve.”

Ruffalo previously revealed that the film’s ending was still being finalized during the reshoot process.

“Well we’re doing reshoots starting in September,” Ruffalo said on the Marvelists podcast. “And then we’ll go back into the international tour, we’ll go on tour. Then you guys will get the second installment. Which we don’t even know what it’s gonna be yet. We’re not just doing reshoots, we’re going to finish the movie, which we really didn’t get to finish totally when we left it last year.”

The Hulk actor added that directors Joe and Anthony Russo were constantly tweaking the story on set.

“I don’t even know that they really know exactly,” Ruffalo said. “Some of it is happening while we’re there. It’s pretty amazing. And we’ll shoot some stuff and a few days later come back and reshoot it cause we wanna take it in another direction. It’s a very living organism, even as we approach it being a locked picture, we’re still working on it.”

Avengers 4 premieres in theaters on May 3, 2019.