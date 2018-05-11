‘Avengers 4’ Rumored to Include Skrulls

The massive buzz for Avengers: Infinity War is now evolving into massive anticipation for Avengers 4, and all of the massive changes the sequel will bring, as it closes the door on the first volume of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, and opens a brand new chapter with Phase 4. Well, a new rumor fresh of the mill now states that a lot of the biggest rumors about the overarching storyline for Phase 4 of the MCU may begin to show up in Avengers 4 – specifically regarding, the ties between that film and its predecessor, Captain Marvel.

MCU Cosmic has a breakdown of the theory, which basically goes like this:

Captain Marvel will introduce the Skrull race of alien shape-shifters, and detail how the Carol Danvers becomes a major factor in the war between The Skrulls and The Kree. She helps end the Kree-Skull war in the ’90s, and left Nick Fury the means to contact her if the warring aliens ever threatened Earth.

Avengers: Infinity War’s post-credits scene was actually Fury making the mistaken assumption that Earth was under attack by the Skrulls, which is why he contacted Captain Marvel (as opposed to calling her for the Battle of New York in Avengers).

Because of Thanos’ genocidal finger snap with the Infinity Gauntlet, the Kree-Skull war begins again, with each side mistakenly believing the other is responsible (which actually happened in Marvel Comics first “Infinity Gauntlet” storyline).

By the time Avengers 4 starts, the Skrulls will be invading earth, and it will be heroes like Hawkeye (in his “Ronin” persona) that will be hunting down Skrulls hiding on Earth, posing as Yakuza members. Possibly under the direction of Carol Danvers, it’s not yet been specified.

While this Skrull appearance will only be a minor part of Avengers 4, it will set up the larger “Secret Invasion” storyline that has been rumored to be the overarching storyline for Phase 4.

There’s enough foundation beneath this rumor to give it some serious consideration. A recent statement from an MCU actor may confirm that Avengers 4 will pick up a year (or years) after Infinity War, with the MCU trying to cope with what has happened to the universe. That development will bring all sorts of changes that fans will need to get re-acclimated with, as they try to adapt to a brand new MCU status quo.

That new status quo could easily include Carol Danvers back on Earth and running S.H.I.E.L.D. or its cosmic counterpart S.W.O.R.D., much like she did in the comics. It would be an effective way to further bring the Marvel Cosmic and standard MCU segments closer together, and succinctly setup a lot of Phase 4 elements that fans want to see.

