‘Avengers 4’ Star Gwyneth Paltrow Shares Touching Message for Robert Downey Jr.

While Pepper Potts‘ journey might be coming to an end, actress Gwyneth Paltrow pledged to always be there for her onscreen fiancé.

The co-star of the Iron Man franchise took to social media to share a touching message for Robert Downey Jr., assuring the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s franchise cornerstone will have backup whenever he needs it.

The actress was referring to her impending retirement, announced during a recent interview with Variety.

“I mean, I’m a bit old to be in a suit and all that at this point,” Paltrow said. “I feel very lucky that I did it, because I actually got talked into it. I was friends with [Iron Man director] Jon Favreau. It was such a wonderful experience making the first Iron Man and then to watch how important it has become to fans.”

While she might not be taking on major roles or signing more multi-film deals with Marvel Studios anytime soon, Paltrow did make it clear that she was open to cameo appearances in future films.

“I feel honored to be a part of something that people are so passionate about,” she said. “Of course, if they said, ‘Can you come back for a day?,’ I will always be there if they need me.”

The Paltrow/Downey Jr. connection has been a staple of the Marvel Cinematic Universe ever since their first film over 10 years ago with Iron Man. Over the course of the last decade, Pepper Potts has become an integral part of Tony Stark’s life, and it looks like that will continue in Avengers: Endgame.

While speaking with the official magazine of Avengers: Infinity War, Paltrow might have let a spoiler slip when she revealed the two might have a child by the time of the new movie.

“Pepper and Tony have had a real long journey together,” Paltrow said. “She obviously starts as his dutiful assistant, and then the relationship evolves, and now this decade later they’re married, and they have a child. Their relationship has evolved in all of the ways that great romances evolve.”

It’s also heavily rumored (and all-but confirmed) that Potts will suit up once again, now donning the Iron Man-esque armor of Rescue, as it’s her comic book counterpart.

We’ll see if Paltrow gets to play a bonafide superhero when Avengers: Endgame premieres in theaters on April 26th.

