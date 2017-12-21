Here Are All The Avengers That Apparently Survive ‘Infinity War’

Avengers: Infinity War will be a game-changing event in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, one that directors The Russo Bros. promise will contain many shocking deaths.

Marvel fans have been speculating all along about who will die in Avengers: Infinity War, but the biggest indicator of who doesn’t make it may be the evidence of who we know survives to show up in Avengers 4.

Set photo and video leaks from the Avengers 4 set over the last few weeks have given us some pretty clear indications of the characters that will be showing up in the Infinity War sequel – check them out in the list below!

Falcon

Anthony Mackie has already revealed himself hanging out on the Avengers 4 set, so we can assume Falcon will be flying back into action. That’s an exciting prospect for Marvel fans who know that Falcon is one of two character that could inherit Steve Rogers’ Captain America mantle.

Ant-Man

Charity photos and promotional videos have already revealed the new costume that Paul Rudd’s Ant-Man will wear in Avengers 4 – plus we know that he’ll be around for Ant-Man and the Wasp, which will be the follow up film to Infinity War next summer.

The Wasp

Evangeline Lily’s Wasp survives the Infinity War the easy way: by not participating in it. Hope Van Dyne won’t show up in Infinity War, but will be present immediately afterward in Ant-Man and the Wasp. She’s already been confirmed for Avengers 4, as well.

War Machine

Don Cheadle’s War Machine is seen getting back into action during the Infnity War trailer, despite his crippling injury in Captain America: Civil War. Gwyneth Paltrow already confirmed that Cheadle has been with her on the Avengers 4 set, so we know that he’ll make it out of Infinity War alive.

Scarlet Witch

Elizabeth Olsen’s Scarlet Witch seems to survive a pretty harrowing battle in Infinity War, as the actress herself just revealed a social media post indicating that she’s wrapped her segment of Avengers 4.

Hawkeye

Jeremy Renner’s Hawkeye is expected to go through one of the biggest evolutions between Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers 4, as set photos reveal that the hero will ditch his Hawkeye persona entirely, and become the darker and more brutal “Ronin.”

Black Widow

Scarlett Johansson’s Black Widow might seem like an easy mark to be taken out in Infinity War, but Widow is a survivor, if nothing else. There’s been mounting evidence that Black Widow will be keeping company with The Yakuza when Avengers 4 begins, and we’ve already seen her name on production materials. Sounds like it will be more than a cameo or flashback, to us.

Hulk

Mark Ruffalo has already shared a photo from gorgeous locale on the Avengers 4 set, and Marvel has been teasing a three-part sub-story for Hulk that started in Thor: Ragnarok and runs through Avengers 3 & 4. Hulk survive anything, it seems.

(*NOTE: Avengers 4 is rumored to have a flashback sequence to the original Avengers team, which could be the only time some or all of the original cast members show up. A “*” indicates the character’s actual “survival” of Avengers 3 is in question, even it they appear in Avengers 4.)

*Vision

Paul Bettany recently shared a photo from the Avengers 4 set, but all may not be what it seems. In the photo, Bettany’s vision still seems to have a place for his Mind Stone forehead jewel, but it is expected to be taken by The Black Order in Infinity War. It could be a flashback sequence, or maybe fans are being being purposefully misdirected: maybe Vision doesn’t lose the Infinity Stone at all. Vision is definitely on the chopping block for Infinity War, but being a synthetic being, he could probably stay “alive” in some form or fashion, even if his original body is destroyed.

*Iron Man

Tony Stark’s Iron Man seems to take quite a beating in the Avengers: Infinity War trailer, but that doesn’t mean The MCU’s first hero won’t survive the day. Robert Downey Jr. has already made light of the shorter chair Marvel gave him while filming Avengers 4, so we know he shows up in the film. However, other photos indicate Tony could indeed be featured in a flashback scene (more on that next).

*Thor

Chris Hemsworth definitely returns as Thor in Avengers 4, but some recent set photos have indicated that Thor will be sporting his original Avengers looks, suggesting he could be appearing in the alleged flashback sequence. Since we haven’t really seen a new Avengers 4 costume from Thor yet, his fate in Infinity War is definitely up in the air. However, some tie-in merchandise suggests that Thor could go through a big change during Infinity War, so maybe those surprises are being preserved for Avengers 4?

*Captain America

Captain America is seen leading the charage during Infinity War‘s “Battle of Wakanda” sequence, but he’s also one of the most likely candidates to die. Evans has had some of the biggest story arcs in the MCU, and there may not be much left story for him to tell. In addition, Chris Evans has been semi-open about being ready to move on from the role, and there’s both Falcon and Winter Soldier on deck to inherit the Captain America name. Still, you never know: It could be Avengers 4 that serves as Cap’s swansong, one way or another. His arrival on set was a big deal, so we know he’ll be in the film.

Captain Marvel

Brie Larson’s Captain Marvel will debut in her own film between Avengers 3 and 4, and Kevin Feige already confirmed that she will appear in the latter. While not technically an Avenger yet, fans are nonetheless psyched to see Carol Danvers join the Avengers franchise.

The Winter Soldier

We know that Sebastian Stan’s Winter Soldier will be defrosted by the time the “Battle of Wakanda” goes down, and Stan already confirmed that he will be back for Avengers 4. With a much bigger future as an Avengers hero already written into the comic book lore, Winter Soldier is someone we expect to become a major member of the new Avengers.

Pepper Potts

The Avengers aren’t the only ones who need to survive Infinity War – their close friends do to. Gwyneth Paltrow has already confirmed that Tony Stark’s partner/love interest Pepper Potts is coming back for Avengers 4 – and some motion-capture clothing she revealed in a social media post may have already spoiled the secret that Pepper will finally suit up in her own “Rescue” armor!

Nebula

Poor Nebula… She’s like the unwanted middle-child of the MCU. She’s definitely not an Avenger, and technically isn’t even a Guardian of the Galaxy when last we saw her, but she will be playing a pivotal role in both Infinity War and Avengers 4, if comic book history is anything to judge by.

Avengers: Infinity War opens in theaters on May 4, 2018. Thor: Ragnarok is now playing in theaters. Other upcoming Marvel Cinematic Universe movies include Black Panther on February 16, 2018, Ant-Man and the Wasp on July 6, 2018, Captain Marvel on March 8, 2019, the fourth Avengers movie on May 3, 2019, the sequel to Spider-Man: Homecoming on July 5, 2019, and Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 in 2020.

