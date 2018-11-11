‘Avengers: Infinity War’ Co-Writer Teases How the Avengers Might Beat Thanos in ‘Avengers 4’

In Avengers: Infinity War, Earth’s Mightiest Heroes attempted to discover a plan to defeat Thanos, only to fail their mission. Infinity War and Avengers 4 co-writer Christopher Markus may have teased the importance of the Infinity Stones as the key to taking down the Mad Titan.

“They’ve been misused by people who didn’t understand their true power. And now that the real master of them, Thanos, has shown up we can see what they actually do,” Markus shared in the book Marvel’s Avengers: Infinity War – The Art of the Movie. “The problem is, as you can imagine, as you gain control over these things, your story just goes haywire because why are there ay stakes for the man who can control time, space, reality, your mind, your soul and power? He can reset as many times as it’ll take. So you have to build in a lot of bumps in the road or maybe keep one stone away from him for long enough in order for the thing to have any dramatic structure at all.”

As you can imagine, getting one Stone away from Thanos long enough to neutralize the power of the Infinity Gauntlet is easier said than done, especially given that he already used it to wipe out half the population of the universe. Also, that small detail of Thanos being able to “reset as many times as it’ll take” doesn’t make matters any easier.

There are countless theories about how the heroes will take down Thanos in the upcoming film, with most theories surrounding the use of the Infinity Stones, Captain Marvel, and the Quantum Realm. One key component could come down to just preventing the character from making a specific gesture with the gauntlet, as was described on the film’s commentary track.

“As you can imagine, when you have a gauntlet that has nearly unlimited power, and every time you use it you can do what you want … we wanted to create small physical rules that would allow people to hang in a fight with him, so the idea that he had to, you know, close his fist to use a stone was the bare minimum that allowed us to have a fight,” co-writer Stephen McFeely shared on the track.

“So that every choice they’re making, you’ll notice in that last minute of fighting, is to keep him from closing his fist. From Peter webbing it to the cape wrapping around it,” co-director Joe Russo added.

Fans will see what the Avengers have in store for Thanos when Avengers 4 lands in theaters on May 3, 2019.

