Tom Holland May Have Revealed ‘Avengers 4’ Spoiler In Old Interview

Looking back at an old interview, Spider-Man: Homecoming star Tom Holland might have dropped a major Avengers 4 spoiler ahead of Avengers: Infinity War‘s release.

Major spoilers for Avengers: Infinity War and Ant-Man and The Wasp follow! Major spoilers!

While Holland might have gotten away with it at the time because the spoiler was nearly impossible to interpret, the release of Ant-Man and The Wasp might have explained what Holland meant during an interview beside Doctor Strange actor Benedict Cumberbatch. Its meaning seems to hint towards how the Avengers will rally against Thanos when they return for their next ensemble effort in May of 2019.

“He has the most difficult lines though,” Holland said of Cumberbatch. “He has to talk about so much Quantum Realm stuff. I just have to talk about, ‘Yeah, man, that’s awesome!’ So mine is easy but his is so difficult!”

Ahead of Avengers: Infinity War and Ant-Man and The Wasp‘s release, it was unknown that the microscopic world would be a factor in Avengers 4. Technically, it is still not official, but after Scott Lang head into the Quantum Realm with a warning regarding time vortexes in Ant-Man and The Wasp‘s post-credits scene, it appears this will be a major factor in the next ensemble given how much we now know Cumberbatch’s Strange will talk about it.

With half of the Avengers wiped away from existence by Thanos in Avengers: Infinity War, Doctor Strange and Spider-Man are currently in the same scenario. Many theories suggest they have been sent into the Soul Stone, others think they are dead and will be brought back to life by time travel. One way or another, the character most familiar with time travel thanks to his Time Stone will be in thorough conversations regarding the Quantum Realm which is now also tied to time travel.

If the Quantum Realm opens up to alternate universe, some of which were introduced in Doctor Strange when the Ancient One sent him traveling through realities, Strange might just run into Scott Lang who is currently trapped there. Together, they might just end up cooking up a way out of their current reality and back into the real world where they can take on Thanos.

Another implication may be that Spider-Man and Doctor Strange are brought back to life for a collision course with Scott Lang who eventually makes it out of the Quantum Realm and back to his reality. This would also allow for Strange and Ant-Man to converse about the Quantum Realm and how to use it against Thanos.

Ant-Man and The Wasp and Avengers: Infinity War are now playing in theaters. Captain Marvel will follow it in March of 2019, with Avengers 4 coming in May of 2019 and Spider-Man: Far From Home slated for release on July 5, 2019.