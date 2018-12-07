‘Avengers 4’ Marketing Reportedly Won’t Feature Dead ‘Infinity War’ Characters

Marvel fans are now in a frenzy, as word is that the Avengers 4 trailer will be dropping any day now. There’s been so much discussion about when the first trailer will drop, or what the official title of Avengers 4 even is, that a different (but no less important) topic has largely fallen by the wayside: what we expect to see in the Avengers 4 trailer – and/or what we don’t expect to see. In the case of the latter, we’re now hearing one report claiming that there’s one expectation fans can cross off their Avengers 4 wish lists:

Don’t expect to see any of the Avengers: Infinity War characters that died in The Snap making a return in the Avengers 4 trailer – or any of the Avengers 4 marketing, for that matter.

Dusted characters won’t be in the A4 marketing. //t.co/JMPSmAkEqv — Jeremy Conrad (@ManaByte) December 5, 2018

There should be little surprise if this is indeed the direction that Marvel Studios is taking with Avengers 4. After all, Avengers: Infinity War infamously left Jeremy Renner’s Hawkeye out of all marketing – which made sense because he wasn’t in the film at all. Sure, Marvel could use any number of alternative creative approaches to honor Infinity War‘s fallen heroes in marketing and promotional items (like Force Ghost-style silhouettes framing a poster); however, that would require more effort from the creative and design teams to fit the extra character images into a one-sheet or trailer – and it could turn out to ultimately be a redundant effort.

From what (little) we know so far, Avengers: Infinity War quite conspicuously left the original Avengers team alive after “The Snap”. That fact has led fans to speculate that the main thrust of Avengers 4’s story will revolve around a major subplot about the original team members needing to revisit and repair the now estranged bonds between them. If the point of the film is to bring things full-circle back to the characters that started the Avengers franchise, then making these new, post-Snap versions of the characters the centerpieces of the marketing is only fitting, no?

