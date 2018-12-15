Captain America Star Chris Evans Wants in on Deadpool and Wolverine Crossover

Captain America star Chris Evans wants in on a Deadpool-Wolverine team-up movie.

I have my audition monologues prepared. //t.co/LU1b0iTNRR — Chris Evans (@ChrisEvans) December 13, 2018

Evans’ tweet came after Deadpool star and franchise mastermind Ryan Reynolds responded to a photo shared by former X-Men star Hugh Jackman, who tweeted a throwback featuring a poster advertising Logan — Jackman’s final outing as the metal-clawed mutant.

Reynolds, who has long lobbied for a crossover with Jackman’s Wolverine, tweeted Thursday, “It’d be cool if they made a new poster. For a new movie.”

“I have my audition monologues prepared,” the Avengers star wrote.

Jackman’s now-retired Wolverine made a cameo appearance in a post-credits tag in Deadpool 2 through repurposed footage from 2009’s X-Men Origins: Wolverine, where Reynolds made his Wade Wilson debut as a forcibly muted — and poorly received — version of the Merc with a Mouth.

Reynolds told EW earlier this year he hopes to convince the 50-year-old Jackman to suit up one last time despite his sendoff in Logan, which ended Jackman’s 17-year tenure as the famed Marvel Comics superhero.

“I think convincing Hugh of that would be a near-impossible feat, but there’s no human being I love more than Hugh Jackman in that universe, and equally so as a friend. He’s just the best,” Reynolds said.

“I already miss him as Logan, so I’m one of those guys that whenever I see him, I’m like, ‘Come on, man. Just one more. Come on. We’ll do it together. It’ll be fun. Come on! On three. Here we go, together. One, two, three, together,’ and it’s always just me saying it.”

Deadpool 2 marketing also saw Deadpool attempt to lure Jackman back to the role, and Reynolds said he’d be happy to have Jackman in the upcoming X-Force spinoff — but not as Wolverine.

“I’m just going to double-down on Hugh Jackman,” Reynolds told Buzzfeed. “But not as Logan. Just as Hugh Jackman.”

Jackman said previously appearing as Wolverine in Reynolds’ franchise would be a “totally different story” if Deadpool “had appeared ten years ago.”

Disney is expected to retain Reynolds as Deadpool when it completes its $71.3 billion acquisition of 21st Century Fox, who currently hold the live-action screen rights to the Deadpool franchise and all other entries in the X-Verse.

Disney CEO Bob Iger previously confirmed Deadpool, Wolverine and other former Fox-controlled characters like Doctor Doom and the Fantastic Four will be integrated under the Marvel Studios banner when the deal is completed.

Evans next returns as Captain Americain Avengers: Endgame, out April 26.