‘Avengers: Endgame’ Ranked Most Anticipated 2019 Movie by Atom Tickets

Movie fans have a lot to look forward to in 2019, with a slew of exciting franchises returning to the big screen for massive adventures. According to Atom Tickets, the movie that fans are most looking forward to is Avengers: Endgame, followed by Captain Marvel and Spider-Man: Far From Home.

“Although we expect to see some movement in preferences as release dates near and studios ramp up marketing efforts, there were clear winners in each category. The battles for box office dominance between Dwayne Johnson, Lupita Nyong’o, The Avengers, and Star Wars will be epic, and the 2019 slate looks great overall,” Matthew Bakal, Chairman and Co-Founder of Atom Tickets, shared [H/T Deadline]. “Despite all the headlines about streaming formats dominating the industry, our survey found that consumers are still very enthusiastic about seeing movies in the theater.”

He added, “An overwhelming 86 percent of survey respondents said they are likely to see movies in theaters in 2019. Interestingly, a large majority of consumers — 76 percent — plan to watch the movies they loved and saw in the theater again at home.”

Check out the breakdown of the survey’s results below:

Most Anticipated Movies:

Avengers: Endgame Captain Marvel Spider-Man: Far From Home Toy Story 4 The Lion King Star Wars: Episode IX Aladdin X-Men: Dark Phoenix Glass Jumanji Sequel

Most Anticipated Superhero Movies:

Avengers: Endgame Captain Marvel Spider-Man: Far From Home

Most Anticipated Family Films:

The Lion King Toy Story 4 Aladdin

Most Anticipated Horror Films:

IT: Chapter 2 Pet Sematary Annabelle 3

The Top Three Ensemble Casts Fans Are Most Excited to See:

Avengers: Endgame with ScarlettJohansson, Robert Downey Jr., Chris Hemsworth, Chris Evans, and Mark Ruffalo Star Wars: Episode IX with Oscar Isaac, Daisy Ridley, Adam Driver, LupitaNyong’o, and John Boyega Jumanji Sequel with Karen Gillan, Dwayne Johnson, Jack Black, and Kevin Hart

Fans Are Most Excited to See the Following Actors:

Ryan Reynolds Chris Pratt Dwayne Johnson Will Smith Keanu Reeves

Moviegoers Are Most Excited to See the Following Actresses:

Kristen Bell LupitaNyong’o Brie Larson Beyoncé Zendaya

Fans Are Most Excited to See the Following Actors/Actresses in Their Breakout Movie Roles:

Sophie Turner in X-Men: Dark Phoenix Mena Massoud in Aladdin Millie Bobby Brown in Godzilla: King of the Monsters

Do you agree with these anticipated movies and performers? What are you most looking forward to checking out in 2019?