‘Avengers: Endgame’ Trailer Gets an Anime Version

The trailer for Avengers: Endgame provided fans their first glimpse at the state of the Marvel Cinematic Universe after Thanos wiped out half of the galaxy.

Now fans are picking the clip apart, making tribute videos and while theories about what it all means. And if you want a variation on what you’ve already seen, they’ve got you covered. YouTuber Paasadani Animation has uploaded their own anime version of the Avengers: Endgame trailer, and you can watch that in the video player above.

Little is known about Marvel Studios‘ upcoming crossover film, though fans are starting to piece together the puzzle. Directors Joe and Anthony Russo have been very secretive about the details surrounding the sequel to Avengers: Infinity War, and that isn’t going to change now.

“We’ve sat on the title, we’ve sat on the trailer,” Joe Russo said to Empire Magazine. “The last thing we want to do is give any clues to story structure or tone.”

The bar has been set with Infinity War and expectations are high, but the directors are hopeful Endgame will surpass the $2 Billion film with “a lot of hard work.”

“Whether we top Infinity War or not, I don’t know,” Joe added. “But we try to tell the best story we can with these characters. This is bringing to a close the first decade of stories. I think that alone has a dramatic power to it.”

Part of that means they aren’t going to kowtow to fan expectations, and instead deliver on a story they want to tell.

“When Joe and I got hired to direct Winter Soldier, that movie was many multiples larger than anything we’d ever done before as filmmakers,” Anthony Russo said. “But the way we work as filmmakers is we have to satisfy ourselves first and foremost. If we’re making a movie that excites us, that’s the best we can do. We can’t predict if people are going to like it, we just know whether we like it. That’s how we’ve made every one of our Marvel movies and it’s how we’re making this one. For all of the anticipation and anxiety about it, nothing serves Joe and I better than staying focused on the story we’re trying to tell and telling it the best way we can.”

Fans will decide for themselves when Avengers: Endgame premieres in theaters on April 26th.