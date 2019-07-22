Avengers: Endgame Directors Respond to James Cameron Congratulating Them on Beating Avatar

Game recognize game. That saying certainly applies to the mutual respect of popular filmmakers, especially when two movies have spent the last month in a fight at the top of the all-time global box office. For a decade, James Cameron‘s Avatar held the record for the highest-grossing box office in history, a mark that few thought could be broken. But that changed this weekend when Avengers: Endgame finally toppled Avatar to take the crown.

Cameron took to Twitter to share his congratulations with the Avengers team for their accomplishment, a move that was quickly reciprocated by Endgame directors Joe and Anthony Russo.

The duo responded to Carmeron’s compliment with one of their own, saying that he was a big reason why they fell in love with film in the first place.

“To [Jim Cameron],” the Russo Brother wrote in a tweet, “You’re a monumental reason why we fell in love with film in the first place. Thank you for always inspiring us and opening the world’s eyes to what’s possible. We can’t wait to see where you take us next.”

To @JimCameron– you’re a monumental reason why we fell in love with film in the first place. Thank you for always inspiring us and opening the world’s eyes to what’s possible. We can’t wait to see where you take us next… pic.twitter.com/nrOqKVjGFa — Russo Brothers (@Russo_Brothers) July 22, 2019

Along with the message, the brothers included four different images in the tweet, each from one of Cameron’s biggest movies. Images of The Terminator, Aliens, Titanic, and Avatar are featured in the tweet. In each of the pictures depicts the Russo Brothers watching the respective movie and saying “Holy Sh*t!!!”

“Oel Ngati Kamele, I see you Marvel,” the message begins. “Congratulations to Avengers: Endgame on being the new box office king. – Jim Cameron”

If you weren’t aware, “Oel ngatie kamele” is a popular phrase in the native language of the Na’vi people, the main race featured in Avatar. It simply means, “I See You,” and Cameron is using it to acknowledge the success of his competition.

Are you glad that Avengers: Endgame finally beat Avatar at the box office? Will another film ever come along to top it? let us know your thoughts in the comments!