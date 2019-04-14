‘Avengers: Endgame’ Star Brie Larson Hopes Marvel Studios Continues to Explore Representation and Diversity

Brie Larson stars as Carol Danvers in Marvel Studios‘ Captain Marvel. It’s the studio’s first female-led superhero movie. Larson is back as Danvers in Avengers: Endgame, which will transition the Marvel Cinematic Universe into its next phase. Speaking to Inquirer, Larson says she hopes Marvel continues to diversify its heroes. “My hope would be that for whoever is up and coming next, that Marvel continues to explore representation and diversity in the way that they have done now, which has been really successful,” Larson says. “With that, I would say, own your truth and who you are, because the thing that I love about this family is that we’re all very different.”

Captain Marvel came after Black Panther, Marvel’s first film with a black lead. Larson spoke early on about the comparisons between the two movies.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“I don’t know how it’s any different. To be honest, I don’t want it to feel different,” Larson said. “I’m kind of over the ‘First female blah blah blah,’ and ‘Wow, maybe women can actually do the same things that dudes can do – what a crazy concept!’ I feel like the more we talk about it, the more we perpetuate the myth that it’s an impossible task. No, if it wasn’t like that before, it’s because it was wrong. That was just wrong. Now we’re just doing what’s natural.”

Marvel is already working on its next female-led movie, a prequel about Scarlett Johansson’s Black Widow. A Black Panther sequel is also in the works. While not confirmed, most assume that a Captain Marvel sequel is inevitable. Marvel Studios’ Kevin Feige said in an interview that the studio is working on introducing an LGBTQ hero and the teenage Muslim hero Ms. Marvel.

“I think all of those are percolating and — let’s put it this way: They’re all percolating,” Feige said. “I do want to keep the focus on this one and on the immediate future, but everything you just named are percolating, some closer than others.”

There are rumors that the first LGBTQ hero will debut in Marvel’s The Eternals. Directed by Chloé Zhao, the film focuses on a species of godlike beings that are an offshoot of mankind’s evolution. Rumors suggest Angelina Jolie will play Sersi in the film and that Kumail Nanjiani has been cast in an undisclosed role.

What are your hopes for the next phase of Marvel Cinematic Universe movies? Let us know in the comments.

Captain Marvel is now playing in theaters. Upcoming Marvel Cinematic Universe movies include Avengers: Endgame on April 26th, and Spider-Man: Far From Home on July 5th.

—–

Have you subscribed to ComicBook Nation, the official Podcast of ComicBook.com yet? Check it out by clicking here or listen below.

In this latest episode, we cover the possible new Hawkeye series coming to Disney +, argue if Batman casting fatigue is setting in, we grade WWE Wrestlemania, and so much more! Make sure to subscribe now and never miss an episode!