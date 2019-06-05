Avengers: Endgame’s Build-A-Bear Line Reportedly Boosted Company Sales

It was one of the funniest lines in Avengers: Endgame; Tony Stark, played by Robert Downey Jr., commented to Rocket Racoon “I thought you were Build-A-Bear”. While fans got a good laugh out of the line early in the Marvel Cinematic Universe film, it’s the actual Build-A-Bear Workshop company that ended up with the last laugh. The Endgame joke reportedly boosted the toy retailer’s sales last quarter.

According to a report from Markets Insider, during the company’s first=quarter earnings call CEO Sharon Price John noted that the hype around Endgame as well as the line both directly fueled demand for the retailer’s line of Marvel characters, such as Thor, Hulk, and Captain America. Specifically, she noted that sales “were further enhanced by Marvel’s generous and welcome nod to Build-A-Bear in the movie’s first 10 minutes, when Tony Stark commented to Rocket Raccoon directly, ‘I thought you were Build-A-Bear.’”

For fans of the MCU, it probably isn’t a surprise that the Endgame line had a positive impact on Build-A-Bear’s sales. The film was one of the most eagerly anticipated in history, anticipation that has translated to impressive box office performance. The film has passed $2.713 billion at the worldwide box office, a number that puts Avengers: Endgame within just $75 million of catching Avatar as the top-grossing film of all-time. A film that popular also drives a demand for merch due to the popularity of the characters and the stories told in the films.

“From the very beginning with Iron Man, all we’ve wanted to do was tell stories that brought these characters to life onscreen the way we’ve experienced them as fans of the comics,” said Kevin Feige, president of Marvel Studios in a press release when Endgame had the first $1 billion global opening in box office history. “That we’ve had so many other successes in this journey leading to this unbelievable result with Avengers: Endgame has been almost entirely due to the fans around the world who have supported us through it all. Our directors, Anthony and Joe Russo, and our writers, Christopher Markus and Stephen McFeely, really brought this story home, and I am also incredibly thankful for our cast and filmmakers from across the MCU and all who’ve worked so hard to make these films the best they can be, including the amazing teams at Marvel Studios and Disney. And of course, without Stan Lee and Jack Kirby, none of this would have been possible.”

Avengers: Endgame is now playing in theaters. Captain Marvel is also still playing in theaters. Upcoming Marvel Cinematic Universe movies include Spider-Man: Far From Home on July 2nd.