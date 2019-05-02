Avengers: Endgame Has an ESPN Cameo You May Have Missed

It’s no surprise that Avengers: Endgame has more cameos and guest appearances than pretty much any other movie in the Marvel Cinematic Universe to-date. With the film wrapping up more than a decade of storytelling, there were a lot of memorable characters to try and bring back. That said, some of the movie’s cameo gems had nothing to do with Marvel at all. A lot of fans probably noticed the duo of Community cameos, featuring the appearances of Ken Jeong and Yvette Nicole Brown. What most people probably didn’t notice, however, was the addition of the world’s most well-known fantasy football analyst, Matthew Berry.

Matthew Berry, also known as the Talented Mr. Roto, has been one of the biggest names in fantasy sports since fantasy sports became a widely-accepted thing. He hosts TV shows and podcasts for ESPN and has amassed an enormous social media following over the past several years. He’s also a huge nerd, and loves franchises like Star Wars and the MCU. Berry’s love for the MCU only grew when he became friends with Avengers: Endgame director Joe Russo a few years back, with the two bonding over their shared love of fantasy football.

For Russo, this meant getting in on the ESPN fantasy football celebrity league. For Matthew Berry, the friendship earned him a cameo in Avengers: Endgame, one of the biggest movies in entertainment history. If you’re not into fantasy sports, it’s likely that you have no idea what Berry looks like and completely missed his cameo altogether. However, if you play fantasy football with any regularity, you recognized Berry the moment he walked on the screen (and possibly cheered out loud like I did).

Berry’s cameo arrived in the middle of the movie, during the segment of the Time Heist where Tony Stark, Steve Rogers, Bruce Banner, and Scott Lang travel back to 2012 during the events of the original Avengers. In the lobby of Stark Tower, the “real” Avengers of the time try to make their way out with the Tesseract in a briefcase when they’re stopped by Alexander Pierce and a bunch of SHIELD (Hydra) agents. Robert Redford’s character had a pretty tall bodyguard standing to his left, who tries multiple times to take the briefcase from Tony. That character is played by Matthew Berry.

This cameo was strictly for the Russos and the fantasy football fans in the world, so it makes sense that very few people recognized it. However, for those of us that did, this moment was truly special.

