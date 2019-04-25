Avengers: Endgame Captain America 1:6 Scale Hot Toys Figure Unboxing And Review

Finally, the Captain America 1:6 scale figure made by Hot Toys based on the character's appearance in Avengers: Endgame is gearing up to ship! It's a figure I've had my eyes on for years (literally). In fact, there was a similar figure released in a very small quantity at the last D23 Expo which sold out in minutes, before I was able to respond to a text from a friend who saw it in a store. Since the opportunity to have the figure which represents one of the most iconic moments in MCU history slipped through my grasp, I have been longing to get my hands on it. Happy to say: the wait was worth it. Sideshow Collectibles sent ComicBook.com a 1:6 scale Captain America figure for review purposes. You can see it in all of its glory in the video above or in some of the photos below. If you want to see more, hit me up @BrandonDavisBD on Twitter or Instagram, and if you decide you want to see more -- check out Sideshow's page for the product. After opening the cardboard mailer box that the figure arrived in, my eyes feasted on a darkly toned box complete with Captain America art on the front, artist names on its back, and logos which Marvel fans will immediately recognize on its sides, top, and bottom. The artistic sleeve slides off to reveal a look through a plastic barrier at the packaged figure and its accessories, which includes two Captain America shields. One shield is broken to match the damage sustained by battling Thanos and the other is a complete shield made to look worn down from years of being on the run in the MCU. Like the box art, the figure is not bright like a traditional Cap figure. It's not going to be a figure that sits on a shelf and pops out among other figures due to its colors. It's quieter than a lot of other Marvel figures in that regard, offering a grittier take on Steve Rogers than we're used to, but accurately representing the version of the character from Avengers: Endgame. This also means it has Thor's Mjolnir hammer as an accessory, perhaps the most exciting part of this entire deal!

The Figure (Photo: Brandon Davis / ComicBook.com) The figure is tremendously detailed. The patterns on Cap's suit are flawlessly designed. From the Avengers logo on his arm to the straps which run over his shoulders to meet at his back as a place to mount the shield when you don't want the figure holding it on an arm, Hot Toys delivers on every detail front with this one. Mjolnir has tiny letters etched into it. The shield's have tiny buckles (which actually work). Steve's facial expressions offer up three forms of emotion (and I liked to go with the one that says, "Charge!" as if "Avengers, assemble," had just been spoken before battle. His suit is stitched at the seams. It's impressive stuff. The size of the figure is great, it poses nicely, and looks perfect beside other Marvel products from similar lines.

The Details (Photo: Brandon Davis / ComicBook.com) The photo above just goes to show the level of craftsmanship put into this figure. Being a 1:6 scale figure, the buckles, the patterns, the fabrics adding stripes to the sleeves are all quite tiny and yet not the smallest detail is skipped. It's not surprising and often one of the things I find myself drooling over each time one of these figures comes out of the box.

Posing (Photo: Brandon Davis / ComicBook.com) The shield, as seen above, offered the detail which got the biggest, "Wow!" out of me. The straps on the inside of both shields actually have buckles which are used to fasten the shield around the figure's arms. With so many point of articulation, the figure can strike a range of poses. This can be a stoic, upright basic pose as it is packaged or raising Thor's hammer above its head, ready to send lightning bolts at an enemy. It's not as easy as it sounds to pose figures and make them look as cool as your thought it would in your head, so this figure almost justifies its price tag in that alone: you can spend time posing it, balancing it, changing up the faces or the moments for a considerable amount of time and it's fun to do as you learn to do it better each time.

Accessories (Photo: Brandon Davis / ComicBook.com) It's hard to find a place for it, but the figure comes with a touching accessory: Steve's compass which has Peggy Carter's picture in it. The accessory is very small, it can fit in one of the five extra hands, so you might not want to put it out in the open on display as a means to avoid losing it but it's a really nice touch for the figure. When having Cap wear his helmet, the eyes remain set but the jaw can be changed for a different facial expression from the nose down. While the unmasked head is a nice sculpt of Chris Evans, it comes attached to a full neck which does not allow for any turning or posing, so keeping the helmet on is a more fun option.