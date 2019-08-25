Avengers: Endgame’s Hayley Atwell Addresses If Steve Rogers Revealed Sharon Kiss to Peggy Carter

At the conclusion of Avengers: Endgame, Captain America traveled back in time. Rather than returning home, he stayed in the 1940s to get the dance and life with Peggy Carter he had left behind when he got stuck in the ice. His return to Peggy may have led to an awkward conversation. Before going back in time, Cap had a thing with Peggy’s grand-niece, Sharon Carter. Cap’s life as an Avenger and Sharon’s job as a SHIELD agent kept them at a distance, for the most part. But in Captain America: Civil War, the two shared a single kiss.

Did Steve Rogers tell Peggy about the time he snogged her grand-niece? Hayley Atwell, who plays Peggy, thinks he did.

“Probably, in a very awkward way, that probably meant there was a domestic,” Atwell tells IGN. “Words were said, voices may have risen. Wouldn’t that be hilarious? If they had a proper argument about it and she just slams the door and he goes off fishing for the weekend for something, I don’t know.

“Because it’s the ’40s I think it can have such a beautiful, wholesome, kind of screwball comedy tone to it, rather than a soap opera. Let’s write it now, let’s do it.”

Atwell will be returning to the Marvel Cinematic Universe, though not to film a domestic dispute with Captain America. Instead, she’ll become a super-soldier herself when she voices Peggy Carter in an episode of What If…? In the episode of Marvel’s Disney+ animated series, Peggy receives the super-soldier serum and becomes a superhero.

Sharon Carter will also return to the Marvel Cinematic Universe via Disney+. Played again by Emily VanCamp, Agent 13 will appear in Marvel’s The Falcon and the Winter Soldier. The series follows Cap’s allies after he makes the trip back through time in Endgame. The series also features the Marvel Cinematic Universe debut of Wyatt Russell as John Walker, aka US Agent in the comics. Daniel Bruhl returns as the villain Baron Zemo.

