Captain Marvel’s Epic Return in Avengers: Endgame Was Almost Very Different

In the final cut of Avengers: Endgame, Captain Marvel (Brie Larson) made a grand entrance into the final fight, eventually taking down Thanos' (Josh Brolin) massive ship. It's her first introduction to many of the characters that were busy fighting, but an iteration of the movie, she had already been a part of the final battle for its duration. Avengers: Endgame - The Art of the Movie reveals a storyboard in which Captain Marvel was initially on the ground when Thanos' ship started firing. She's knocked out and subsequently protected by Pepper Potts (Gwyneth Paltrow) and some of the other heroes. Before long, the characters comes to and launches her attack on the ship, the cut that made its way into the final movie.

"We knew from Andy [Park]'s keyframe that there would be a moment where all the female Avengers would work together, so I was trying to think of a sequence of how that could work," Marvel visual development artist Jackson Sze says in the book. "So Captain Marvel, being intergalactically powerful, would help take care of Thanos' ship, which at this point is just shooting blasts down onto the battlefield and making things really difficult for everyone, and she gets shot down on the ground."

He adds, "Pepper Potts, in her Rescue suit, sees that, rushes to her, and tries to protect her from another blast from the ship. So she raises her shield-protection powers and, as she's getting bombarded, calls to all theo her famel Avengers to come help, and they all jump in around Captain Marvel in a circle — that's actually the keyframe that you see expanded upon in the sequence — and they're all trying to fight off the Outrides and protect her. Eventually, she comes to, realizes what's happening, thanks everyone, and then powers up full Binary, Pepper just goes, 'Do your thing, Captain.'"

Of course, that's when she'd zoom up into the sky and destroy Thanos' ship, dealing the biggest blow to the Mad Titan and his army in massive battle.

